ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
PARKLAND, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy