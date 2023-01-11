Read full article on original website
Related
Teen to be charged as adult in slaying of Lake Worth High student
Prosecutors will charge a juvenile as an adult with second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a Lake Worth High School student last month, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has determined. Investigators found the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near 120th...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run treated at methadone clinic minutes before crash
New details are being released in the case of a bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach.
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a second-degree murder charge, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and a death later of a 67-year-old man.
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
Police: 2 Students Who Died Were Among 3 People Shot In Palm Springs
While the school district gave no information, Palm Springs Police confirm those students were among three people killed during a shooting on Wednesday night.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
WSVN-TV
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year.
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
cw34.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video of reckless drivers from other counties. Deputies say, these criminals are using a new and dangerous tactics to avoid law enforcement. Thieves use...
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
