Forney, TX

K12@Dallas

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

TCU quarterback enters transfer portal

Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
FORT WORTH, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'

Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
DALLAS, TX

