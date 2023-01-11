Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO