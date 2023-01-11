Read full article on original website
Texas High School Football Players Sent To Hospital After Coach Made Them Do 400 Pushups In An Hour
We all know there are psychotic high school football coaches out there that will treat players like t-total dawg sh*t, just because they’re only focused on wins and losses, and not their players on a personal level. And we all know that in the state of Texas… football is...
K12@Dallas
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
KSAT 12
Dallas high school football coach on administrative leave after forcing players to do nearly 400 push-ups
DALLAS, Texas – A high school head football coach in Dallas is on administrative leave after forcing student-athletes to do an extreme workout that sent many to the hospital, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. John Harrell, a head coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, will remain...
thecomeback.com
TCU quarterback enters transfer portal
Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs as they’re set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs, and while winning is on everyone’s mind, someone in Texas did some early winning by way of the lottery. The Texas Lottery...
WFAA
Reckless driving arrest warrant issued for Cowboys DE Sam Williams, police confirm
PLANO, Texas — An arrest warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, according to Collin County court records. More information about the case was not immediately available. Plano police confirmed that a warrant was issued, but details about the warrant won't be released...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
Dallas Observer
Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'
Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
