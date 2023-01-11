Read full article on original website
Bemidji Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Death of 18-Month-Old Child
A Bemidji woman is facing felony charges of child neglect after the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to court documents, 29-year-old Lakeisha Dawn Chaboyea is charged with one count of neglect of a child that resulted in substantial harm of physical/emotional health. Chaboyea reportedly willfully deprived the child of necessary health care or supervision.
Injuries Reported in School Bus Accident
Injuries reported in an accident involving a school bus Wednesday in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Eric Vance Norgaard, (54) of Bemidji was injured when the westbound 2023 Honda HR-V he was driving collided with a 2021 Bluebird School Bus at the intersection of Highway 2 and Clearwater County Road 7 in Popple Township.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Elaine Marie Jensen
Elaine Marie Jensen, 84, of Battle Township, MN died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN with Rev. Kristen Ostercamp officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Quiring Union Cemetery at a later date.
Public Service Announcement: MLK Holiday Closures
Beltrami County offices and services, including the Sheriff’s Office Records and Court Divisions, will be closed on Monday, January 16th, 2023 in observance of Civil Rights Day / Martin Luther King Day. All Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will also be closed on Monday.
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
Cass Lake Panthers come on strong in last 5 minutes in their win over the Red Lake Warriors 86-71
In a make-up game played on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Red Lake hosted Cass Lake in front of a packed house. The Warriors kept pace with the Panthers pretty much all the first half and ended up trailing at the buzzer, 38-31. In the second half the Warriors were still...
Avery James Kingbird, Jr.
Avery James Kingbird, Jr. Avery James Kingbird, Jr., Awaazisii – Bullhead Clan, infant son of Sydney Johnson and Avery Kingbird, Sr., travelled to the spirit world on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Avery was born on October 18, 2022, in Bemidji, MN. He was adored by his parents, brothers and...
