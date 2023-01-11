Read full article on original website
Newport girls’ basketball defeats Greenwood, 53-45, banking second win of the season
After winning its second game of the season, Newport faced rival Greenwood with some added confidence. The confidence paid off as the Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 53-45. Greenwood had previously lost 37-30 to Tri Valley and are now 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-Valley League. Newport had a slow...
Maelyn and Marissa Gingrich power Mifflin County girls hoops in 55-31 Keystone win over Red Land
Mifflin County put together a strong first half to cruise to a 55-31 divisional victory against Red Land Friday. The Huskies led 18-5 by the end of the first quarter and 32-11 at the intermission en route to the convincing win. Maelyn and Marissa Gingrich sparked the Huskies with 33...
Red Land boys hoops holds off Mifflin County in MPC Keystone Division play
The Red Land boys basketball team received sharp free throw shooting from Trey Slaton, who went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as the Patriots downed Mifflin County, 46-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Anderson French was high man for Red Land with...
Brayden Richie’s 20 points, clutch plays lead Boiling Springs past Camp Hill
Slowly but surely, the Boiling Springs boys basketball team is starting to find its way. The young Bubblers team won its third of its last four games on Friday, topping Camp Hill on the road 63-54 to improve to 5-8 on the season.
Braeden Shrewsberry connects for 24 as State College boys power past Altoona in MPC Commonwealth Division contest
The State College boys basketball team moved to 13-1 on the season as Braeden Shrewsberry connected for a game-high 24 points in the Little Lions’ 68-43 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Altoona Friday night. State College remains tied with Cumberland Valley atop with Commonwealth with 7-0 divisional records.
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Milton Hershey in boys high school basketball, 57-49, in OT
Mechanicsburg used a strong overtime period to secure a spirited 57-49 divisional victory over Milton Hershey Friday. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans 12-4 in the overtime stanza to earn the win in a back-and-forth tilt. Chase Yanoski paced the Wildcats with a game-high 19-point performance. Yanoski scored 5 points in overtime to spark the late run. Josh Smith and Seth Brubaker chipped in 11 points and 10 points, respectively. For the Spartans, Jason Burney and Malachi Thomas led the way with 13 points apiece. Adam Rosa netted 10 points in the loss.
Malachi Thomas, Adam Rosa lead Milton Hershey boys basketball past Harrisburg
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team got 29 points from Malachi Thomas and 24 more from Adam Rosa Saturday in a 77-67 non-conference victory over Harrisburg. Larry Onabonwo added 13 points for the Spartans, who are now 7-1. Julian Bair scored 16 points and Dontae John-Lewis added 14 for Harrisburg,...
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 14, 2023
Milton Hershey at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Susquenita wrestling tackles Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament, places 12th out of 22 teams
Susquenita wrestling attended the Governor Mifflin Holiday tournament and landed in 12 place out of 22 teams. In the first round, Kale Quigley, Bryce Hefenfinger, Joshua Kauffman and Braden Law all recorded pins. At 114 in the quarterfinals, Mason McLendon pinned Tri-Valley’s Jaxon Bruno in just 41 seconds. Quigley also...
Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner pace East Juniata boys basketball in hard-fought 60-57 win over Millersburg
East Juniata clipped Millersburg 60-57 in a spirited, back-and-forth showdown Friday. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner combined for 38 points to spark the Tigers. Brackbill led all scorers with 20 points, while Wagner tallied 18 points in the tightly-contested win. Teammate Clark Ritzman chipped in 10 points, respectively. Waylon Troutman...
Line Mountain downs St. Joseph Academy in girls basketball
The Line Mountain girls basketball team defeated St. Joseph Academy, 49-19, Friday behind 14 points from Kyliegh Masser and 12 rebounds from Liz Spieles.
12 Mid-Penn field hockey players make Max Field Hockey All-Region team for Pa.
The Mid-Penn swept the PIAA field hockey state champions this past season with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin all brining home gold, and the honors continue to roll in for the conference. A dozen Mid-Penn players were named this week when Max Field Hockey released its All-Region team for...
Halifax boys basketball downs Juniata
The Halifax boys basketball team defeated Juniata, 60-46, Friday niight. Waid Gainer scored 17 points for Halifax. Jasper Shepps of Juniata was the game’s high scorer with 21 points.
West Perry girls’ basketball slips to 6-4 record
The West Perry girls’ basketball team has hit some bumps in the road. The Mustangs won their first five games to start the season, but have hit a rough patch, dropping four of their last five games, slipping their record to 6-4. The latest defeat came at the hands...
Mechanicsburg girls take down Milton Hershey in MPC Keystone Division game
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball team defeated Milton Hershey, 51-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday night. Gracen Nutt scored 12 for the Wildcats while Maycee Yanoski added 10 more. Milton Hershey’s Tarianda Washington was the game’s high scorer with 18 points.
‘Job’s not finished’: Penn State safety Keaton Ellis returning for 2023 season
Penn State’s safety room won’t look the same without Ji’Ayir Brown. The Rose Bowl defensive MVP and captain is out of eligibility and off the NFL. But the Nittany Lions will still bring back a veteran safety next season. Keaton Ellis announced that he is returning for...
Potential Penn State breakouts: A closer look at a second-year corner who could play a key role in 2023
Penn State’s cornerback room is moving on from standout Joey Porter Jr., who is viewed by many talent evaluators as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. But Kalen King is back for his third season and veteran nickel corner Daequan Hardy is also expected to...
Jaydon Smith, Jeremiah Snyder pace Carlisle boys hoops past Harrisburg
Jaydon Smith poured in 20 points and Jeremiah Snyder added 19 as the Carlisle boys basketball team defeated Harrisburg, 60-52, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Carlisle improves to 8-6 overall and 2-5 in the Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg falls to 0-10 and 0-8. --
