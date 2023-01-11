ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Milton Hershey in boys high school basketball, 57-49, in OT

Mechanicsburg used a strong overtime period to secure a spirited 57-49 divisional victory over Milton Hershey Friday. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans 12-4 in the overtime stanza to earn the win in a back-and-forth tilt. Chase Yanoski paced the Wildcats with a game-high 19-point performance. Yanoski scored 5 points in overtime to spark the late run. Josh Smith and Seth Brubaker chipped in 11 points and 10 points, respectively. For the Spartans, Jason Burney and Malachi Thomas led the way with 13 points apiece. Adam Rosa netted 10 points in the loss.
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay 'purr-fect'

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner pace East Juniata boys basketball in hard-fought 60-57 win over Millersburg

East Juniata clipped Millersburg 60-57 in a spirited, back-and-forth showdown Friday. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner combined for 38 points to spark the Tigers. Brackbill led all scorers with 20 points, while Wagner tallied 18 points in the tightly-contested win. Teammate Clark Ritzman chipped in 10 points, respectively. Waylon Troutman...
