Oswego County, NY

$5.7 million, and counting: County will spend more federal pandemic relief money in 2023

By KEN STURTZ ksturtz@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oswegocountynewsnow.com

City wastewater employees to receive raise of $3 an hour

OSWEGO — Salaries for employees working at the city of Oswego’s wastewater department are going up. The Common Council approved a resolution Monday giving about 11 workers a raise of about $3 per hour. Prior to this increase in wages, workers in an entry-level position would earn about $41,535 per year. Now, that has been boosted to $47,775 per year.
OSWEGO, NY
uticaphoenix.net

SCHUMER DELIVERS $2 MILLION TO MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO HELP CREATE NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART SEMICONDUCTOR-AND-ADVANCED-MANUFACTURING TRAINING CENTER TO GIVE UTICA WORKERS THE SKILLS THEY NEED TO FILL GOOD-PAYING, HIGH-DEMAND TECH JOBS

With his CHIPS & Science Act continuing to deliver thousands of good-paying tech jobs to Upstate NY, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that he has secured $2 million in new federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) to create a new state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing training center.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority

Syracuse, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse on Friday struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Judge Gerard Neri ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state’s health department overstepped their authority by sidestepping the Legislature and making permanent the mandate meant to limit transmission of Covid in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
MANLIUS, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Compo Pierce stays on Watertown council, could run for Mayor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce says she’s decided to stay on Watertown’s city council and she’s considering a run for mayor this fall. “I’ve always been taught if you start something, finish it, and I felt that I owed it to the voters and people who supported me to finish my term,” she said.
WATERTOWN, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego gets first electric vehicle fast-charging hub

OSWEGO — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the Department of State (DOS) on Thursday announced deployment of the first electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers that can be used by any all-electric vehicle in downtown Oswego. The two-charger hub extends NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and helps...
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze

LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
CROGHAN, NY

