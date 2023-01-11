ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Cal Group Scratches Last Finals Session

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Note: According to USA Swimming, finals tonight will begin at 6:45pm (ET) instead of 6pm due to a technical issue. The Cal group, including both pro and collegiate athletes, has scratched out of the last night of finals in Knoxville, moving many other athletes up, especially in the men’s events.
Penny Oleksiak Opts Out of Competing At Knoxville Pro Swim Series

LCM (50 meters) Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will not be competing this week at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. Oleksiak, who was slated to make her highly-anticipated return to competition after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late August, has made the decision alongside coach Ryan Mallette not to compete at the event but is in Knoxville training, Swimming Canada told SwimSwam.
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke. Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.
How Did World Champion Wu Peng Perform In His Return to Racing at 35?

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 35-year-old Chinese swimmer Wu Peng returned to racing on Thursday morning in Knoxville, Tennessee, almost a decade after his 2013 retirement. Wu finished in 43rd place in the 100 meter fly in 56.40. That’s about four seconds shy of his personal best from...
Justin Ress on Bringing More Energy to Swimming, Gaming for Charity

LCM (50 meters) Reigning world champ Justin Ress continued his dominance in the 50 back, breaking the pro swim series record last night in 24.49. After the race, Ress discussed how he’s been creating his own energy as opposed to looking for it from outside factors but also suggested ways USA Swimming could make the event a little more fan-friendly.
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Javier Acevedo Scratches 200 FR, Kibler Into ‘A’ Final

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The most notable scratch for Day 2 finals is Canada’s Javier Acevedo, who’s scratched out of the ‘A’ final of the men’s 200 freestyle. Acevedo–who’s mostly known as a backstroker–clocked the eighth-fastest time in prelims in 1:51.38. It was a solid January swim for Acevedo, who’s lifetime best sits at 1:49.02 from 2018 Canadian Trials.
Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.
Swims You May Have Missed on Day Three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day three of the meet.
Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency

LCM (50 meters) Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.
Regan Smith Says Scratches Due to “Stomach Bug/Food Poisoning”

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith says she’s dealing with “a stomach bug/food poisoning” that kept her out of two A-finals on Thursday night and two prelims races on Friday morning. After missing the 200 freestyle and 50 backstroke A-finals on Thursday...
Justin Ress Takes Down 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record With A 24.49

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 –...
