swimswam.com
Simone Manuel Hits 25.48 50 Free In First Long Course Swim Since Tokyo
LCM (50 meters) Simone Manuel had a successful return to the pool on Friday morning at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, qualifying for the final of the women’s 50 freestyle in what was her first long course swim since the Tokyo Olympic Games. Manuel put up a...
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Cal Group Scratches Last Finals Session
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Note: According to USA Swimming, finals tonight will begin at 6:45pm (ET) instead of 6pm due to a technical issue. The Cal group, including both pro and collegiate athletes, has scratched out of the last night of finals in Knoxville, moving many other athletes up, especially in the men’s events.
swimswam.com
Penny Oleksiak Opts Out of Competing At Knoxville Pro Swim Series
LCM (50 meters) Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will not be competing this week at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. Oleksiak, who was slated to make her highly-anticipated return to competition after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late August, has made the decision alongside coach Ryan Mallette not to compete at the event but is in Knoxville training, Swimming Canada told SwimSwam.
swimswam.com
Jansen, Gemmell Out of 200 IM to Focus on 100 Free; Regan Smith Still Entered Saturday
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Regan Smith has held on to her entries on Saturday morning, while a pair of #1 seeds have scratched from the final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Smith, who raced Thursday morning but who has been a late scratch/no-show since,...
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke. Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.
swimswam.com
How Did World Champion Wu Peng Perform In His Return to Racing at 35?
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 35-year-old Chinese swimmer Wu Peng returned to racing on Thursday morning in Knoxville, Tennessee, almost a decade after his 2013 retirement. Wu finished in 43rd place in the 100 meter fly in 56.40. That’s about four seconds shy of his personal best from...
swimswam.com
Justin Ress on Bringing More Energy to Swimming, Gaming for Charity
LCM (50 meters) Reigning world champ Justin Ress continued his dominance in the 50 back, breaking the pro swim series record last night in 24.49. After the race, Ress discussed how he’s been creating his own energy as opposed to looking for it from outside factors but also suggested ways USA Swimming could make the event a little more fan-friendly.
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Javier Acevedo Scratches 200 FR, Kibler Into ‘A’ Final
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The most notable scratch for Day 2 finals is Canada’s Javier Acevedo, who’s scratched out of the ‘A’ final of the men’s 200 freestyle. Acevedo–who’s mostly known as a backstroker–clocked the eighth-fastest time in prelims in 1:51.38. It was a solid January swim for Acevedo, who’s lifetime best sits at 1:49.02 from 2018 Canadian Trials.
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Armstong’s 52.6 100 Back, Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 3 Race Videos
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find the race videos from each of the ‘A’ finals on day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Day three of the meet featured the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free. All videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
swimswam.com
Swims You May Have Missed on Day Three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day three of the meet.
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency
LCM (50 meters) Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Masse and Ress Break 50 Back PSS Records; 2023 PSS Knoxville Day Two Race Videos
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find the race videos from the ‘A’ finals on day two of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Day two’s action featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
Regan Smith Says Scratches Due to “Stomach Bug/Food Poisoning”
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith says she’s dealing with “a stomach bug/food poisoning” that kept her out of two A-finals on Thursday night and two prelims races on Friday morning. After missing the 200 freestyle and 50 backstroke A-finals on Thursday...
swimswam.com
Justin Ress Takes Down 50 Back Pro Swim Series Record With A 24.49
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.66 –...
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Henry McFadden Rallies From 4th at Final Turn for 200 Free Win in 1:47.23
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 17-year-old Henry McFadden edged Olympic finalist Kieran Smith in the 200-meter freestyle at the first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. McFadden clocked a time of 1:47.23, shaving more than a second off his previous-best 1:48.27...
