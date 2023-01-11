Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Austin Butler kicks off Golden Globes weekend cuddling with Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler kicked off Golden Globes weekend romancing girlfriend Kaia Geber at an intimate dinner that W magazine hosted with Louis Vuitton. W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere hosted the party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. A spy told us that Butler and Gerber, “cuddled up in the corner,” as guests noshed on caviar, lobster and desserts. Butler is one of the stars featured on the magazine’s current Best Performances issue. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were also spotted at the party. Gerber apparently won’t be escorting Butler, who is nominated in the...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms
Golden Globe nominee Kevin Costner, star of "Yellowstone," revealed that he would not be attending the awards ceremony due to flooding from rainstorms in Los Angeles County.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0