The Bear's Second Helping Is Where the Show "Properly Begins," Says Showrunner
Watch: The Bear Stars - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. It turns out, season one was just an amuse-bouche. Critics and patrons alike ate up The Bear when it premiered back in June, but it sounds like the upcoming second season will be even more delicious. Fresh off Jeremy...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time. The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine. In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter...
Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Couples Alongside a carousel of photos, including one of the couple posing for a snap inside the locker room, Storm captioned the post, "2 can play this game!!!!...
Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff
We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it. In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25...
Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes
You can't keep a good platypus down. Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb. The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge. Povenmire, who also...
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Still Isn't Welcome at Sumit's Family Events on Happily Ever After
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Jenny Isn't Welcomed to Sumit's Family Gatherings. Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten's love story has been documented across multiple series in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise at this point, but that doesn't mean they are guaranteed a happy ending. That's because despite finally giving the...
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Why Now Was the Right Time for Teen Mom Alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Return to TV
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have. Soon they were launching their own design business helping clients freshen up their homes. And before they knew it, they were reminding fellow travelers at the Dallas airport that their HGTV series Down Home Fab premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
