2 men arrested, teenage victim identified in Perimeter Mall shooting, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department says they have arrested and charged two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting last Friday afternoon.

Police say Roykell Holder, 20, and Raymond Pierre, 21, were together at the time of the shooting. Pierre ran away from the area with Holder and drove the vehicle away from the scene.

Holder was identified as the shooter and he was also shot in the hand that night.

Police have also identified one of the victims in the shooting as 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. Police said Lacey remains in stable condition.

Lacey is not facing any charges at this time.

Video footage from inside the mall shows two men having an argument in the food court before gunfire erupted, leaving both men injured.

Both Holder and Pierre were arrested on Friday at an apartment building off Pleasantdale Road.

