10 Tampa Bay

Point's two goals spark Lightning to 4-2 win over Blues

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won seven of their last nine and improved to 26-2-1 when scoring at least three goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had allowed three or more goals in four straight games, had 23 saves.
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs vs. Cowboys playoff game expected to bring heavy traffic

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 60,000 football fans are expected to cause some traffic jams Monday afternoon around Raymond James Stadium. The city of Tampa released an advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic as fans make their way to see the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in their highly anticipated first-round playoff game.
