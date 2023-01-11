Red Wings snap losing skid in wild 7-5 win over Jets

Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider recorded a career-high four assists and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing skid while ending the Winnipeg Jets’ five-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist (one assist), Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin (one assist) and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp added a pair of assists and Ville Husso made 32 saves in the win.

Neal Pionk, Sam Gagner, Nate Schmidt, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets — with Pionk, Ehlers and adding helpers. Connor Hellebuyck only stopped 16 of 22 Detroit shots.

Seider assisted on all three of Detroit’s first-period goals as the Red Wings took a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Walman scored his fourth goal of the season just 1:16 into the contest.

Copp, who also assisted on Walman’s goal, set up Berggren’s seventh at 7:21 of the period.

Just after the Jets killed off a penalty, Sundqvist netted his sixth goal with a shot from the slot that he slipped through a defenseman’s legs and over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

Pionk put Winnipeg on the board with his seventh goal on a shot from the point with 2:43 left in the period. Scheifele and Cole Perfetti collected the assists.

Kubalik scored nearly three minutes into the second period to make it 4-1. He scored from the right circle off a setup from Sundqvist.

Gagner, a former Red Wing, scored his eighth goal from close range off a pass from David Gustafsson midway through the period.

Schmidt made it 4-3, beating Husso on the stick side, with his fourth goal off a Perfetti feed.

The Red Wings had a 5-on-3 power play later in the period and took advantage at 17:38 with Larkin’s 14th goal, a blast from the right circle.

Ehlers beat Husso through the five-hole during a 2-on-1 break during the first minute of the third, cutting Detroit’s lead to 5-4.

Fabbri got that back juast over a minute later, scoring his second goal by tipping in a Gustav Lindstrom shot from the point.

Scheifele scored his 24th goal off a rebound during a Winnipeg power play with 5:05 left to make it a one-goal game again.

Raymond scored an empty-netter with 1:20 left to preserve Detroit’s victory.

