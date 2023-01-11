ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: ‘Naatu Naatu’ (‘RRR’) composer M.M. Keeravani slays pop powerhouses to win Best Song

By Denton Davidson
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YZe4_0kAPMNZh00

“Naatu Naatu” was a surprise winner for Best Song at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night. Composer M.M. Keeravani went into the ceremony ranked third in our odds for his dance number from S. S. Rajamouli ‘s epic action film “ RRR .” Lady Gaga ‘s anthem “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” was favored to win, followed by Rihanna ‘s emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Rounding out the field of five were Taylor Swift ‘s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

It wasn’t a total shock to all prognosticators, some of whom foresaw a potential vote split between the trio of pop’s biggest powerhouses. “Naatu Naatu” also stood out as an infectious, uptempo banger amongst more somber competition. It weaves itself seamlessly into an unforgettable musical number in a film that has become a worldwide phenomenon.

SEE Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories [UPDATING LIVE]

“Naatu Naatu” now leads our Gold Derby odds for Best Song at the upcoming 95th Oscars. If it wins it will be only the fourth song in a language other than English to take the prize. It would join the Greek “Never on Sunday” from the film of the same name, the Spanish “Al Otro Lado Del Rio” from “The Motorcycle Diaries,” and the Hindi “Jai Ho” from “Slumdog Millionaire” on the short list of non-English songs to prevail.

As of this writing nine of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are predicting “Naatu Naatu” to win, compared to five for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panter: Wakanda Forever,” four who predict “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” and one betting on “Stand Up” from “Till.” “Naatu Naatu” also has a slight edge with the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. However, the All-Star Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last two years’ Oscar nominations and our Top 24 Users, the best predictors of last year’s Oscar noms, lean ever so slightly towards “Lift Me Up.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
UTAH STATE
GoldDerby

Will Taylor Swift finally get an Oscar nom for Best Original Song?

It has been a banner six months for pop superstar Taylor Swift. In August she made history at the VMAs by becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year thrice — and the first to win the award for a self-directed video. In October, the release of her 10th studio album “Midnights” shattered records; it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in one day, sold over a million copies in the US in the first week (making Swift the only act to have accomplished this feat five times), debuted atop the Billboard 200 (tying Barbra Streisand for the most number-one...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film songwriters roundtable: ‘RRR,’ ‘Spirited,’ ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I just love to do it. It’s breathing to me. If I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t be able to live. What I love more than anything is writing songs. It’s that simple,” says Diane Warren about what being a songwriter means to her. Her original song “Applause” from the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman” made the Oscars shortlist this year along with M.M. Keeravani‘s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” and Benj Pasek‘s “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited.” We talked to the three artists for our “Meet the Experts” film songwriters panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each...
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby. Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making...
GoldDerby

SAG Experts slugfest: Snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!) abound

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify? SEE Full list of SAG Awards...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

A24 leads SAG Awards film nominations with 7: Studio scorecard

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11, and the nominating committee spread the wealth with 13 different studios recognized at least once across the six film categories, but it was two indie outlets that came out on top — A24 and Searchlight Pictures — primarily on the strength of two films that dominated the competition. Check out the complete list of nominations here. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories A24 tops the list with seven nominations thanks to support for two of the company’s films. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” secured...
GoldDerby

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

4 surprising SAG nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
GoldDerby

Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Bardo’ cinematographer Darius Khondji for 2nd career bid

Anyone requiring proof of veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji’s versatility need look no further than his work on two very different autobiographical projects this past year—James Gray’s subdued, ‘80s-set “Armageddon Time” and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s lush, ultra-modern “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” For the latter, Khondji placed second to Florian Hoffmeister (“TÁR”) at the 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, winning the Silver Frog. SEE Alejandro G. Iñárritu: ‘Bardo’ is an ‘intimate experience’ that contemplates the ‘labyrinthine way that our memory works’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Recent recipients of the cinematography-centric event’s runner-up prize to also compete at the Oscars include Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Łukasz Żal (“Cold...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards: ‘Banshees’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead among films with 5 bids each

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...
GoldDerby

Meet the Experts: Visual effects roundtable with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” are two very different films with very different approaches to visual effects, but their goals were the same. “The effects, really, all it comes down to is it’s serving the story. You can’t have good effects without good stories,” “Avatar” senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Visual Effects roundtable with “All Quiet” VFX supervisor Frank Petzold (watch the exclusive video interview above). Click on each name to watch that person’s individual chat. “Frank, I love the film because it drew you...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film makeup and hair panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

How critical to the success of a project is a director’s ability to clearly communicate their vision to the film’s creative department heads? What are the most common challenges experienced on set by the makeup and hair department These were some of the secrets revealed by four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders: Heike Merker (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Camille Friend (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Tina Roesler Kerwin (“Blonde”) and Christien Tinsley (“Emancipation”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and...
LOUISIANA STATE
GoldDerby

Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ …

Four of our five predicted nominees for Best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscars reaped bids on January 12 for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Babylon,””Elvis,” and “The Woman King” contend here in the period picture category against “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” which rank seventh and 21st in our Oscar odds respectively. The Oscar frontrunner, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” vies here in the sci-fi/fantasy race against “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Our fifth predicted Oscar nominee, “The Fabelmans,” can take heart that the guild often...
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions for Best Visual Media Song: Let’s talk about ‘Bruno,’ Beyonce and Lady Gaga

Iconic songs like “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” and “Safe and Sound” from “The Hunger Games” have all won the Grammy for Best Song for Visual Media. But recently the category has been more packed than ever, with big names and big movies in the mix every year. With recent winners ranging from Bo Burnham’s comically introspective “All Eyes on Me” to Billie Eilish’s mysterious Bond theme “No Time To Die,” these voters have been making some excellent choices of late. This year six songs are vying to take home the award. Let’s...
GoldDerby

How ‘Glass Onion’ production designer Rick Heinrichs found inspiration in an actual onion [Exclusive Video Interview]

When production designer Rick Heinrichs joined “Glass Onion,” he knew exactly where to begin his research for the titular dome atop tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Grecian estate in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel. “I took an onion out of the fridge literally and started to cut the layers,” he tells Gold Derby (watch above). And what did the Oscar winner learn? “That you cry when you cut into them,” Henrich quips. “ realized how structural it all was and how thick the layers were. And in the scale of the dome that we ended up using for ‘Glass Onion,’...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy