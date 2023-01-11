Cate Blanchett just tied this Golden Globe record with her win for ‘TÁR’

Cate Blanchett picked up her fourth Golden Globe Award Tuesday night, for her performance as Lydia Tár in “ TÁR ,” but more importantly, it was her record-tying third win in Best Drama Actress.

The star, who did not attend the ceremony, now joins Ingrid Bergman , Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep as three-time winners in the category. But Blanchett also has a unique distinction to her haul: She’s the first of these four not to win any of her three drama actress Globes consecutively. A five-time nominee in the category, she prevailed for her breakout turn in 1998’s “Elizabeth” and 2013’s “Blue Jasmine.” The two-time Oscar winner also has a supporting actress Globe for 2007’s “I’m Not There.”

Bergman won for “Gaslight” (1944), “The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) and “Anastasia” (1956). Fonda bagged all of hers in the ’70s for “Klute” (1971), “Julia” (1977) and “Coming Home” (1978). Streep has the longest gap between her triumphs, having won her first two for “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981) and “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) before snagging the third 29 years later for “The Iron Lady” (2011).

SEE Full list of Golden Globe winners

Blanchett, the odds-on favorite to win, beat Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”).

The next question is: Can she translate this to another Oscar win? Coincidentally, Bergman, Fonda and Streep all translated two of their Globe wins into Best Actress Oscar victories: Bergman for “Gaslight” and “Anastasia”; Fonda for “Klute” and “Coming Home”; and Streep for “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady.” Blanchett lost the Oscar for “Elizabeth” and won for “Blue Jasmine.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?