ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Argentina, 1985’ Snubs ‘RRR’ for Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film

By Wilson Chapman and Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g91w8_0kAPMIA400

Don’t crank up “Naatu Naatu” and celebrate just yet: “ RRR ” did not triumph as was expected at the Golden Globes , with the award for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language at Tuesday’s ceremony instead going to “Argentina, 1985.”

The Amazon Studios film, directed by Santiago Mitre, beat out some of the most acclaimed films of the year to take home the Globe, including S.S. Rajamouli ’s Indian smash hit “RRR,” which won Best Song earlier in the evening; Park Chan-wook’s romantic thriller “Decision to Leave”; German war film “All Quiet on the Western Front”; and Belgian coming-of-age story “Close.”

The win would have made “RRR,” a historical action musical epic from director Rajamouli, the first ever film solely produced in India to win in the Golden Globe category. In 1983, “Gandhi” won the award (when it was called Best Foreign Film), but that film was a co-production between the United Kingdom and India, in English and Hindi. (Earlier in the evening, breakout “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” did win the Best Song in a Motion Picture category, so celebrations are still in order.)

When “Argentina, 1985” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, IndieWire’s review praised the biopic , which follows the 1985 Trial of the Juntas through an unexpected lens and with a humorous skew.

Per the review, “director Mitre raises the curtain at a moment in his nation’s history when there is but a glimmer of a possibility of making a break from the military dictatorship that operated from 1976-1983, torturing, kidnapping, and terrorizing anyone it deemed a threat. Mitre presents self-determination as hinging on what kind of trial the nine generals who ruled the military government will experience. With their power still casting a long shadow, they lobby for a military trial where they will be judged by the army they used to command. The fairer option is a federal trial and — who would be its lead prosecutor? — you guessed it, Mr. Julio Strassera.”

While Mitre’s film has shown well around the awards circuit in recent weeks, picking up nods from the Critics’ Choice Awards and various critics groups, plus a spot on the National Board of Review’s Top Five International Films list, it’s hardly the juggernaut that “RRR” has proven to be throughout the season. And yet Mitre’s film was a winner early on: it picked up the FIPRESCI Prize at Venice after its premiere. Perhaps that momentum is coming back.

Amazon released the film in theaters in September and streaming on Prime Video in October. It was selected as the Argentine entry for both Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and Best Ibero-American Film at the 37th Goya Awards.

So, will history repeat itself at the Oscars? Not quite, as “RRR” won’t be competing in the International Feature category, as India selected “Last Film Show,” a coming-of-age film from director Pan Nalin, to represent the country instead. Both “Argentina, 1985” and “Last Film Show” appear on the Oscars’ shortlist of 15 titles in the running for the award, along with Golden Globe nominees “Close,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and “Decision to Leave.”

That said, “RRR” did make the Original Song shortlist for “Naatu Naatu,” and could pull in other nominations when the noms are announced later this month.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin” has won (one of) the top prizes at the Golden Globes. The film won the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award for best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, on Tuesday night, beating out its four fellow nominees. Earlier in the evening, Colin Farrell won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical prize for “Banshees,” while Martin McDonagh took home the Best Screenplay prize. The other nominees in the category included Ruben Östlund’s satire and Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Rian Johnson’s murder mystery whodunnit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Damien Chazelle’s divisive Old Hollywood period...
IndieWire

Good Thing ‘RRR’ Has Oscars Momentum from the Globes: Its Stars Put Their Bodies on the Line

The awards campaign for S.S. Rajamouli’s South Indian Tollywood breakout “RRR” continues to cajole voters to catch up with the global juggernaut ($150 million worldwide), which won the Golden Globe for Best Song and is a longshot candidate for Best Picture and Director. The three-hour movie plays best in a theater, and the film’s distributors instantly sold out a January 9 reprise screening at the Chinese on Hollywood Boulevard, repeating the rousing, cheering, and dancing event for 950, which went viral last fall. (Similar screenings were mounted recently in New York.) This time, after the Chinese screening, J.J. Abrams introduced the two...
IndieWire

Sarah Polley: Snubbed Female Filmmakers Will Be ‘Top of Mind for Me’ During Golden Globes

Sarah Polley earned some of the strongest reviews of her career in 2022 for “Women Talking,” her ensemble drama about a group of women forced to make an impossibly difficult decision after learning a horrifying secret about their religious community. The festival favorite has all the makings of a serious Oscar contender, with its A-list cast including Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley expected to compete for plenty of acting nods. Polley herself is also in the mix for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay (an award she was previously nominated for in 2008 for “Away From...
SheKnows

Cate Blanchett Wows in Metallic Dark Pink Dress at Tár Premiere After Winning Golden Globe’s Best Drama Actress Award

Cate Blanchett may have missed one major event, but she’s making a splash at another! The actress, who was absent at Tuesday’s Golden Globes where she won the Best Actress in a Drama Film award, turned heads at Jan 11’s Tár premiere in London. We cannot get over how fabulous Blanchett looked, wearing a metallic dark pink long sleeve dress with a cinched waist and voluminous sleeves (shop a similar look HERE!). Given the gown’s high neckline, the actress opted for no necklace, long gold earrings and let her hair loose with natural waves. Blanchett also rocked a glowy...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
IndieWire

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene

If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Rips Golden Globes During Open Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’

The return of the Golden Globes after a yearlong hiatus was always destined to be a slightly awkward affair. While plenty of award shows had to skip a year due to pandemic-related concerns, the Globes were banished from the NBC airwaves last year due to concerns about racism in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). While the organization eventually expanded its membership to create a more diverse voter base, the Globes continued to appear in headlines for the controversial decision to turn the event into a for-profit entity. It would have been difficult for any host to gloss over the two...
IndieWire

Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says

Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

‘The Kings of the World’ Review: Colombia’s Oscar Entry Is a Ferocious Fable About a Quest to Find a Home

Before “The Kings of the World,” the latest feature from Colombian writer-director Laura Mora, inserts us in the bustling streets of Medellín, where teenagers wield machetes to protect themselves, a shot of a fairy-tale-appropriate white horse introduces the dreamlike atmosphere of this . Homeless and with no blood family to guard them, the young souls at the forefront of this electrifying social drama fend for themselves in a gritty urban environment. Their only comfort comes from the brotherly affection they display for one another. That state, caught between tenderness and violence as they navigate an inhospitable reality, defines the visceral energy...
IndieWire

‘Zoey 101’ Moves Past Its Controversies: A Sequel Film Will Debut on Paramount+

A movie sequel to “Zoey 101,” the 2005 Nickelodeon series starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced the film, tentatively titled “Zoey 102,” on Thursday. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, stars Spears and several former cast members of the series, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. The original series, created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and focused on Zoey, a middle schooler who attends boarding school at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy in Southern California. The...
IndieWire

‘All Good Here!’ Says Adam Driver, Defending Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Set

Francis Ford Coppola and star Adam Driver are defending the conditions on set of Coppola’s upcoming film “Megalopolis” after a report said that the shoot was in chaos following the departure of key creative talent. Following an article Monday in The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola defended the film in a statement to Deadline as on budget and on schedule and disputed the idea of a “crew exodus”that would threaten to leave the film in peril. In a statement to IndieWire, Driver said THR’s characterization of the film as descending into chaos was inaccurate. He called it one of the best shooting experiences...
IndieWire

Golden Globes and SAG Awards Tell Us Who’s Ahead in the Oscar Race

Academy voters have never taken the Golden Globes seriously. It’s always been a celebratory party night with a genial Jack Nicholson type front and center (see: Brad Pitt) and revelers trawling the halls of the Beverly Hilton seeking the next hot party. (See… well, on this note the show fell decidedly short). This year it was less about the specifics — awkward host Jerrod Carmichael; no-show winners Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) — than questions around the future of the entire enterprise. Dick Clark Prods.’ Todd Boehly is now transforming the 96-member HFPA into a for-profit venture that will...
IndieWire

John Landgraf Says Cost-Cutting Is Good for White Men, Not for Diversity

The Peak TV era might finally be reaching its end. Last August, Chairman of FX Networks John Landgraf, the man who coined the phrase most often used to describe the current era of television, said 2022 would see the number of adult, scripted, English-language television series reach its absolute height. At FX’s January 12 press conference for TCA’s Winter Press Tour, he maintained the prediction — and said that it might not be great for diversity. During his presentation, Landgraf pointed to a recent New York Times story about how orders for adult scripted series fell by 24 percent in the...
IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals U.S. Navy Deleted Photos He Took in Pre-Production

Director Joseph Kosinski has revealed that the U.S. Navy confiscated his camera while on a military base, and ultimately “wiped clean” the photos he took. “When you’re directing the film, you kind of get to become a ‘subject matter expert’, which is the Navy term — the SME— on any subject you want. So, I got to live that dream of being in the Navy for a couple years,” Kosinski explained to Deadline. “I got to go to places that civilians don’t get to go to. I got to see things that no civilian would get to see.” Yet, that means no...
IndieWire

MLK Box Office Looks Beyond ‘Avatar’ and ‘M3gan’ and Sees Reason for Hope

We began the year on a strong note with the hold for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) and a $30 million start for the low-budget horror film “M3EGAN” (Universal). Now we have the Martin Luther King weekend, historically one of the strongest before May. This time, it faces some impediments — a lack of holdovers, few awards releases going wide, and no top-flight opener. Pre-Covid MLK debuts like”Bad Boys for Life,” “American Sniper,” “Glass,” and “Ride Along” opened to more than $40 million. Between 2018-2020, the three-day MLK weekend totaled $130 million-$166 million (not calculating a 20 percent+ increase in...
IndieWire

2023 PGA Awards Nominations: Film Nominees Include Four Sequels — and Two Glaring Omissions

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominations for both their Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards happening on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. As previously announced, the Producers Guild will also use the February ceremony to present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their undeniable marks on the industry. Honorees this year include Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Achievement Award), and Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award). “Till” will receive the Stanley Kramer Award sponsored by...
IndieWire

HBO Max Sure Picked a Weird Time to Increase Its Price

If comedy is all about timing, then HBO Max picked a funny time for its first price increase. The streamer, which launched in May 2020, is hiking up its commercial-free subscription by $1, and will now cost $15.99 per month. The extra dollar will “allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” according to a statement released Thursday morning by the HBO Max team. “Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99 to $15.99 plus applicable...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy