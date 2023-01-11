ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged

I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM

UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
BISHOP, CA
KOLO TV Reno

FAA outage impact on RNO & what to know ahead of the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a rough few weeks for air travel. First, thousands of flights were canceled, then the FAA malfunction grounded planes altogether. It’s a holiday weekend and a busy one at the airport. If you are flying out and have connecting flights, it is...
RENO, NV
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA

