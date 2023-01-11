Santa Barbara County Public Schools Set to Reopen Wednesday Following Closures Due to Major Storm

Read full article on original website
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
City of Santa Barbara Opens Sandbag Station Ahead of Weekend Rain
With Santa Barbara still in “recovery” mode after monster rains drenched the county earlier this week, the City of Santa Barbara is opening its Self-Serve Sandbag Station ahead of more rain expected this weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting rainy weather this Friday-Tuesday, January 13-17, though less...
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) – Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
City Council Split, but Eventually Moves Forward with State Street Parklet Rates
After three rounds of voting and nearly two hours of discussion over the proposed State Street parklet payment program, the Santa Barbara City Council eventually decided 4-2 to move forward with a tiered-rate system that would start May 2023. During the pandemic, State Street was closed to vehicle traffic, and...
Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms
The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Santa Barbara County’s Food Rescue Effort Gets Extended Two Years
Every year, Santa Barbara County residents chuck an estimated 2,177.74 tons of edible food in the trash; much of that winds up at the Tajiguas Landfill, where it’s composted and converted into methane gas and then electricity. Since January 2022, an estimated 510.417 tons have been diverted from the landfill and donated to a myriad of nonprofit “food rescue” organizations such as the Foodbank or Veggie Rescue. This is all part of a state law that went into effect in 2020 — SB 1383 — to encourage food rescue, feed the hungry, and keep edible food out of state landfills.
Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools
Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
‘A Big “Wow” Moment’: Temporary Homeless Day Center Opens in Downtown Santa Barbara
Right in the heart of Santa Barbara’s central business district — next to the Masonic Lodge on East Carrillo Street — a temporary day center for homeless people has just opened at 12 East Carrillo Street. For years, such a center has been the holy grail for...
National Guard Deployed to Sort Through Flood Rubble
The California National Guard has deployed 150 personnel to Montecito to clear out the rubble from the Randall Road debris basin, by far the largest in Montecito. About 85 members of the National Guard are expected to begin work on the effort Thursday night; meals were served by the Miramar Hotel.
Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for Awardee Nominations
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:
Federal Tax Deadlines Extended for Storm Victims in Santa Barbara County
The federal tax deadline for residents in more than 40 California counties affected by the recent storms — including Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties — has been extended to May 15, 2023, according to an announcement from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week. Any...
Gabby and Shadow
“Smart, silly, and intuitive are three words that describe me. I’m a 3-year-old Plott Hound mix.”. Gabby is full of energy but also full of love. She doesn’t bark but is a great watch dog. She bonds closely with her people and tries to protect them, so a quiet home with no children would be best suited for her.
ON the Beat | Rain Before the Deluge
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 12, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. As I write this on a foreboding Monday morning, the sky is soggy. Ditto the ground and the amped-up...
‘Good Things Growing’ Series | Iris Duplantier Rideau
Good Things Growing, a new community speaker series, kicks off at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on January 17. Designed to honor the good work going on all around us in the greater Santa Barbara area, and open to the public, the first event features Iris Duplantier Rideau, owner of Rideau Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States.
Dexter John Goodell
Due to recent weather related events, Dexter Goodell’s Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday January 21, 12:30 p.m., has been relocated to:. Dexter John Goodell, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away at Serenity House on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Upon hearing his diagnosis, he stated to his children, “You need to know that I have had a fantastic life!” He celebrated his 84th birthday this year and had recently enjoyed one last adventure to Maine and Canada with a group of his friends.
MLK’s Dream of Harmony and Equality ‘Still Relevant,’ Says UC Santa Barbara Historian
This article originally appeared in UCSB’s ‘The Current.’. Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
Steven Anthony Ybarra
Steven Ybarra passed on 12/6/2022 at the age of 51. Steven Anthony Ybarra was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Armando and Virginia Ybarra on February 19, 1971. Most of Steven’s life was spent on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, being a student at Franklin Elementary, La Colina Jr High and Santa Barbara High School where he excelled in studies and football, playing defense for the SB Dons.
