WASHINGTON (TND) — The fourteenth edition of the "Twitter Files" dropped Thursday and was titled "The Russiagate Lies." It highlighted what journalist Matt Taibbi described as the "Fake Tale of Russian Bots and the #ReleaseTheMemo Hashtag," adding that Democratic leaders used a false narrative of bots to discredit a 2018 report by then-state representative Devin Nunes that said there were major flaws in the Trump-Russia investigation.
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
WASHINGTON (TND) — The fallout continues for President Joe Biden as a special counsel begins the investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. On Friday, the White House was faced with questions and challenges about how it’ll handle the inquiry and why it wasn’t more forthcoming with the public.
"Amazon should not be using its business model to market hateful symbols and neo-Nazi paraphernalia,” said a representative of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
