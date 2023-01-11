WASHINGTON (TND) — The fourteenth edition of the "Twitter Files" dropped Thursday and was titled "The Russiagate Lies." It highlighted what journalist Matt Taibbi described as the "Fake Tale of Russian Bots and the #ReleaseTheMemo Hashtag," adding that Democratic leaders used a false narrative of bots to discredit a 2018 report by then-state representative Devin Nunes that said there were major flaws in the Trump-Russia investigation.

