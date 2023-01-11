ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms

The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Highway 101 Closed Between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Due to Flooding

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4 p.m.] The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 between State Route 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. CHP says that there is “no ETA on reopening at this time” and asks drivers to stay home and off the roads today if at all possible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories

Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City Council Split, but Eventually Moves Forward with State Street Parklet Rates

After three rounds of voting and nearly two hours of discussion over the proposed State Street parklet payment program, the Santa Barbara City Council eventually decided 4-2 to move forward with a tiered-rate system that would start May 2023. During the pandemic, State Street was closed to vehicle traffic, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy