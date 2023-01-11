CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Area veterans are banding together to bring recognition to a Vietnam-era veteran from Cadott who’s battling cancer. Late last year, Dan Boyea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War but after returning home, never sought out the military benefits he was entitled to. Friday, representatives from the VFW and AmVets paid Boyea a visit to award him and his family membership into those organizations.

