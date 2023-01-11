Read full article on original website
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
Longtime chiefs with Township Fire celebrated at retirement party
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two heads of the Township Fire Department in Eau Claire County are headed off to retirement after decades of service. Members of the department and community members celebrated Chief Jack Running and Division Chief of Rescue Joe Alf at the Town of Washington Hall on Friday evening.
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails to close Saturday
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are set to close Saturday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails will close Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, due to warm temperatures.
Veterans’ organizations recognize Cadott veteran
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Area veterans are banding together to bring recognition to a Vietnam-era veteran from Cadott who’s battling cancer. Late last year, Dan Boyea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War but after returning home, never sought out the military benefits he was entitled to. Friday, representatives from the VFW and AmVets paid Boyea a visit to award him and his family membership into those organizations.
Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mission of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project is to raise enough funds to be able to create a safe and fun play space for our local youth. The overall goal for the two-phase project is to raise $97,000 with $44,274 raised so far. This...
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another night full of prep basketball action, with plenty of boys and girls teams in action. On the boys’ slate, Ellsworth faces Immanuel, Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Hudson battles North,. On the docket for the girls, Memorial again faces Chippewa Falls,...
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
Fatal Taylor Co. Fire
Plea entered for man charged in Eau Claire County fatal hit-and-run
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 35-year-old Eau Claire man charged in a fatal hit-and-run enters not guilty pleas. Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of cocaine as a party to a crime. He is accused of hitting 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock with his 2017 Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of July 3, 2022 while Peacock was walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire receives $1 million
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire is getting one million in federal funds. They will be using that money to make some much needed renovations. The Teen Program Center, located in the Lee and Mary Markquart Center, is the first renovation project. “We’ve...
Cadott School District School Board approves referendum question
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the School District of Cadott will see a referendum question on the April ballot. During a special meeting Thursday night, the School Board approved putting a referendum on the ballot asking for $9,965,000. If approved by voters, Superintendent Jenny Starck says the money...
Signs and coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you feel more down than usual lately, experts say you may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Corina Fisher, a behavioral care therapist with Prevea in Eau Claire, said SAD is a type of depression that normally starts in late fall and continues into the winter months.
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
