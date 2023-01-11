Read full article on original website
Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
Man indicted in Cocke County shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill
(WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol , Virginia over its landfill. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board, and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board. It accuses the city...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an undercover drug operation dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th,” Cocke County and state authorities arrested nearly a dozen people for various drug charges. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport...
New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
Next court date set for 2 men charged following homicide of 17-year-old
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The next court date for two men charged following the homicide of a 17-year-old was set Friday. Korey Allen Barnette and Mason DuBois were charged following the death of Gavin Brown in November 2022. The next court date for Barnette and DuBois was set...
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12. William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
