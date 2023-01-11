ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wcyb.com

Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill

(WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol , Virginia over its landfill. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board, and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board. It accuses the city...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
WELLINGTON, FL
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
COEBURN, VA
wcyb.com

Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County arrested

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Coeburn has been arrested, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. Police said 22-year-old Josh Lewis Santiago was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The stabbing occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview section of Coeburn,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
BRISTOL, VA

