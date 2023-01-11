ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Barnett Harley-Davidson giving away motorcycle at semi-annual blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Barnett Harley-Davidson is hosting its semi-annual blood drive and donors have a chance to win a new motorcycle along with other prizes. The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalant. Eligible donors of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

I-10 sound wall in central El Paso nearly complete

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People who use Interstate 10 near Copia may have noticed the cement sound wall that is being built in the area is nearly complete. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation to find out when the project will be done and how it will benefit the community.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Immersive Van Gough Exhibit in El Paso

It's your chance to immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Our El Paso correspondent, Anayancy, is at the art exhibit with a sneak peek. Take a look to learn more!
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Metro reports decrease in crashes involving buses in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has obtained documents that detail the number of crashes that involved Sun Metro buses in 2022. In March, KFOX14 Investigates began looking into crashes involving Sun Metro busses after multiple Sun Metro bus drivers claimed they were experiencing burnout from working up to 60 hours a week.
EL PASO, TX

