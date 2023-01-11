ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck on 7th Street Trafficway, I-35 in KCK

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene after a bicyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on 7th Street Trafficway near the exit ramp to northbound Interstate 35, according to the KCK Fire Department.

KCKFD tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle left the scene but then returned.

The victim is reported to be a 35-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

