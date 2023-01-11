Read full article on original website
Collider
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
Collider
All the Unmade Indiana Jones Movies That Never Made It to Theaters
It’s not easy to make an Indiana Jones movie. For one thing, there’s so much pressure to live up to the series' legacy. Even in the 1980s, when the original three installments in this franchise were getting off the ground, there was still the enormous shadow of Raiders of the Lost Ark to deal with. The pop-culture legacy of that whip-cracking adventurer means he’ll always be on the minds of moviegoers, but it also ensures that there’s a massive reputation for any new Indiana Jones title to carry on. All that pressure has meant countless ideas for Indiana Jones movies have been conjured up and then abandoned over the years out of fear that they just couldn’t deliver what this franchise needed and what audiences expected.
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Collider
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Jeremy Renner Series [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette from the Paramount+ original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, January 15, 2023. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the process of creating the new season, which is set to follow the fallout of the Kingstown Prison riot that happened at the end of last season.
Collider
'Mayans M.C.' Set to Conclude with Season 5 at FX
The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf. The...
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
Collider
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Collider
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
Collider
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
Collider
How ‘Willow’ Sets Up a Season 2
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Willow.While Disney+’s Willow delivered an uneven first season, Tir Asleen remains a fantasy setting that we hope to further explore in the near future. Lucky for us, Willow’s Season 1 finale underlined how the show’s story was planned to spread through multiple seasons. So, while the evil Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) was defeated, there are still many adventures awaiting Willow (Warwick Davis) and his party of adventurers. Now that the first season of Willow is fully available on Disney+, let’s discuss how the series sets up Season 2.
Collider
'The Hours' Was So Much More Than Nicole Kidman's Fake Nose
While the hype and fanfare around film awards ceremonies receives a good deal of justified criticism, it’s unfair to categorize a certain subsect of films as nothing more than an “Oscar bait.” Particularly in the days before the Best Picture category was expanded to 10 nominees, the Academy Awards tended to be dominated by seriously minded period pieces, many of which were either based or inspired by novels. The Hours is often cited as the quintessential example of “Oscar bait;” it’s a period piece that wrestles with relevant issues regarding gender dynamics and mental health that features a cast packed with A-list actors giving very showy performances. It’s also a masterful, deeply moving contemplation on the passage of time that deserves to be remembered more than just being “that movie where Nicole Kidman has a fake nose.”
Collider
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
Collider
‘Willow’: What’s Going On With the Second Elora?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
Collider
First 'Back to Black' Image Shows Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Studiocanal's long sought-after Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has found partners in Focus Features and Monumental Pictures and is officially ready to kick things into gear. Officially greenlit back in July, the film features Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm and has since managed to land Industry breakout star Marisa Abela in the highly-coveted role of the troubled singer. To celebrate the acquisition, Focus released the first look at Abela's stunning transformation into Winehouse, donning the singer's iconic beehive hairdo, tattoos, and mole.
Collider
'Fast X' Adds Leo Abelo Perry as Vin Diesel's Son
There’s a newish member to the family as Variety reports that Leo Abelo Perry has added his name to the call sheet of Fast X in the role of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) son, Brian Marcos. When we were first introduced to Brian, he was just a baby who was already finding himself caught up in the action after he and his mother, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) were kidnaped by Cipher (Charlize Theron). A blackmailing scheme gone wrong, Brian would be rescued by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham), although Elena wouldn’t make it out alive. Brian is the namesake of Dom’s best friend, the late Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the last we saw of him in F9, he was living a happy life with his father and stepmom, Lety (Michelle Rodriguez), at their picturesque bucolic home.
Collider
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
Collider
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine
Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.
Collider
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
