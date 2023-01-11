The Battle of Santa Rosa Island — also known as the Assault on Camp Brown — was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America on October 9, 1861, during the Civil War. Under orders from General Braxton Bragg, Brigadier General Richard H. Anderson led a small contingent of Confederate troops in a surprise attack on Union forces near Fort Pickens, under the command of Colonel Harvey Brown. Anderson sailed from the mainland in two small steamers and landed on Santa Rosa Island, roughly four miles east of the fort. Anderson proceeded to divide his men into three columns and marched toward the fort. Approaching Fort Pickens, the Confederates attacked the 6th Regiment of New York Volunteers at their camp, about a mile from the fort. The New Yorkers were routed and retreated. Anderson decided to take defensive positions, in the hope the fort would surrender. However, Union reinforcements arrived at the fort and Colonel Brown launched a successful attack on Anderson and his men, forcing them to withdraw and leave the island. At some point, Anderson received a severe wound to his left elbow.

