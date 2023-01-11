Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Santa Rosa Island, Florida in 1861
The Battle of Santa Rosa Island — also known as the Assault on Camp Brown — was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America on October 9, 1861, during the Civil War. Under orders from General Braxton Bragg, Brigadier General Richard H. Anderson led a small contingent of Confederate troops in a surprise attack on Union forces near Fort Pickens, under the command of Colonel Harvey Brown. Anderson sailed from the mainland in two small steamers and landed on Santa Rosa Island, roughly four miles east of the fort. Anderson proceeded to divide his men into three columns and marched toward the fort. Approaching Fort Pickens, the Confederates attacked the 6th Regiment of New York Volunteers at their camp, about a mile from the fort. The New Yorkers were routed and retreated. Anderson decided to take defensive positions, in the hope the fort would surrender. However, Union reinforcements arrived at the fort and Colonel Brown launched a successful attack on Anderson and his men, forcing them to withdraw and leave the island. At some point, Anderson received a severe wound to his left elbow.
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons invites public to Gun Violence Round Table
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff Chip Simmons will host an Escambia County Gun Violence Round Table on Wednesday. It will be held at the Brownsville Community Center located at 3200 W. Desoto St. in Pensacola at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be heard until 6 p.m., followed by the round...
Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
navarrenewspaper.com
SHOOTING IN NAVARRE
At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre this morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WEAR
Funeral arrangements scheduled for 38-year-old Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson, who passed away on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency, will be laid to rest next week. A vigil, celebration of life and burial ceremony will be held next week for Lt. Jackson. The vigil will be held on...
WEAR
18-year-old charged for having gun at Fort Walton Beach High School basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen was arrested Friday night after deputies say they found him with a loaded gun at a high school basketball game in Fort Walton Beach. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon of an unlicensed firearm.
WEAR
Night flying operations near Eglin Air Force Base scheduled for Jan. 17-19
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents near Eglin Air Force Base may experience aircraft noise during the night next week. From Jan. 17-19, the 58th and 60th Fighter Squadrons will be conducting night flying operations in the area. Operations will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. For...
WEAR
Pace community mourns loss of firefighter who passed away from rare cancer
PACE, Fla. -- The Pace community is remembering the life of Pace Fire Rescue District Firefighter EMT Carl Bowers, who passed away Sunday. Carl Bowers lost his battle with Angiosarcoma Sunday, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of the blood vessels and lymph vessels. Bowers was with...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robberly attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left on person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
WEAR
Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties open cold weather shelters this weekend
Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will have cold weather shelters open Saturday and Sunday for the homeless or the heatless. The cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will be held at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church located at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. To stay at this shelter you...
navarrenewspaper.com
Possession of a firearm on school property
An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.
Local arcade business owner battles the county for license to serve beer and wine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Grid Arcade in Pensacola offers patrons a nostalgic experience with over 30 vintage and retro arcade games. However owner Daniel Demeter hoped to give his patrons the ability to consume alcohol on the premise, but was denied a beer and wine license because of its location. “I’d like to […]
Comments / 0