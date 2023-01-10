ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

“Chowda Day” Is Official – 10 Of The Best In Boston

When you say Boston, one of the first things a lot of people think of is chowder. It is just synonymous with the city. There is nothing like that hot cup, or bowl, or bread bowl of creamy deliciousness when the weather turns cold. It’s even a classic in the summertime, paired with a clam roll or a lobster roll, or a fisherman’s platter. Now I’m getting hungry.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

East-West rail will impact the whole state

(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common

Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
NATICK, MA
vanyaland.com

ManRay set to re-open in Cambridge after nearly two decades

The “Art of Nightlife” is finally returning to Cambridge after nearly two decades of dormancy. ManRay, the legendary alternative underground nightclub in Central Square, is set to re-open at its new location of 40 Prospect St. on Wednesday, January 18. The venue’s new home is the former ImprovBoston comedy club, a short walk from its original location on Brookline Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

