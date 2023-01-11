Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma's new attorney general outlines priorities in office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has a new attorney general with new priorities. State Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his main priorities in office include; improving tribal relations, cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations, fighting a culture of corruption and scandal, and improving transparency by enforcing the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Ryan Walters gets two state education positions, two salaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being extremely controversial among teachers, Ryan Walters now holds the two highest education positions in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education on Monday but did not make an announcement, Stitt’s office told NewsChannel 8 on Friday. This appointed role comes in addition to his new elected role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
KTUL
LifeShare Oklahoma saves 535 lives in 2022, celebrates ninth record breaking year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — LifeShare Oklahoma announced Wednesday that 535 lives were saved in 2022 using the organ donation program, the most ever in a single year in Oklahoma. LifeShare Oklahoma is a federally designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state.
KTUL
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
KTUL
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
KTUL
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
KTUL
Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona, facing murder charge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has a second person in custody in connection to missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Thursday, Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona and was booked into Maricopa County jail. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. According to NewsChannel 8's ABC...
