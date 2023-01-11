Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
WTOV 9
Belmont County sewer system upgrades will be boon for residents, businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It was right before we turned the calendars over to 2023 that the Belmont County Commission and the county’s water and sewer district got word from Congressman Bill Johnson's office that $800,000 were coming to the county. It's an expansion for a sewer system...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
WTOV 9
Primanti Brothers opening location in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Weirton is getting a Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar. The popular Pittsburgh restaurant chain will be located in a new development on St. Thomas Drive, right off Three Springs Drive. It’s expected to open in the fall. City Manager Mike Adams says this is...
WTOV 9
Bordas & Bordas welcoming nominations for 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Bordas & Bordas is pleased to welcome nominations for the 2023 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors senior students in each high school in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against. The winners of the award are deemed Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and receive a $500 cash award.
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
WTOV 9
Event aims to pass along MLK Jr.'s message
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Belmont County NAACP hosted it's 3rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday evening at Ohio University Eastern. "We're trying to bring the community together and put a celebration together,” Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore II said. The organization is striving to...
WTOV 9
Indian Creek officials comment on brief lockdown
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Indian Creek High School campus went into lockdown for a brief time on Thursday afternoon, as multiple law enforcement agencies were working an investigation. The investigation was not related to any incident on school grounds. An arrest was made, and all students and staff...
WTOV 9
Martins Ferry mayor confident in safety of city's water
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A recent report from Austin Master Services said there are no concerns over levels of radioactivity in the water, but according to Concerned Ohio River Residents, there are still reasons to be worried. Last April, the environmental group brought its concerns over radioactivity levels in...
WTOV 9
Tenants remain positive as Fort Steuben Mall management changes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is a pretty hot topic here in the Ohio Valley. Now, many tenants, old and new, are speaking out with their thoughts on what the future may hold. "Previous management told us that we needed to stop all events and remove anything...
WTOV 9
Major investment being made in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Two $150 million manufacturing facilities are set to be built Marshall County. Gov. Jim justice announced the news during his State of the State address on Wednesday night. "TLC Covestro, based in India, within the Covestro Plant in Marshall County, spending $150 million and create...
WTOV 9
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
wtuz.com
New Phila to Update Zoning Codes
Nick McWilliams reporting – For the first time in decades, New Philadelphia will update zoning codes to make approvals for new construction and expansion easier. Mayor Joel Day said in a release that Compass Point Planning, a zoning group out of the Cincinnati area, will be working to help update the codes for the city.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton. It’s famous for fries on a sandwich. Primanti Bros will open in Weirton. City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive […]
Local bus service stopped on Monday for MLK holiday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Transit riders are reminded that the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (OVTRA/EORTA) will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be no bus or van service on this day. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
