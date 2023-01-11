Read full article on original website
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Controlled burn hear Hwy. 286 requires mutual aid Friday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that began as a controlled burn Friday morning is now requiring mutual aid to control. Nueces County ESD No. 2 officials tell 3NEWS that they, along with the Bishop Fire Department, Nueces County ESD No. 1 -- also known as Annaville Fire Department -- and CCFD are all helping to wrangle the fire.
Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area. AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.
CCPD working fatal traffic accident along Ocean Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are currently working a scene on Ocean Drive near the Jackson Landing Apartments that left one man dead. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist. CCPD told 3NEWS that the person hit was a male in his late twenties.
City uses new logo on water storage tanks around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is using it's new water logo -- this time on all elevated water storage tanks around the city. It's a reminder that the city is the sole provider for this part of the Coastal Bend -- and serves over half a million customers.
City using $1.3M judgement to try and avoid another water boil like 2016's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water infrastructure in Corpus Christi is about to get a major upgrade – a $1.3 million upgrade, to be exact – at no cost to taxpayers. Valero and Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc. are paying for the upgrades after causing a citywide water contamination incident in December 2016.
Ingleside residents navigate heavy traffic times as industry in the area continues to grow
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though Ingleside has a population of less than 10,000 residents, the town is experiencing heavy traffic. It's all part of the growing pains happening in the area due to the boom in industry. Similar to school rush traffic, it may take residents longer to...
Corpus Christi business shows the 'heeling' power of a hands-free massage
A type of massage therapy is gaining popularity as one southside business puts its best foot forward. Lisa and Lawrence Palreiro are the married owners of Barefoot Bodyworks. The couple found a creative way to help work out the kinks without using their hands. "Everyone who comes here says its...
60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 60th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen's Contest kicked off earlier Saturday evening. 18 contestants were all vying for the coveted title of 2023 Queen of the Livestock Show. The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process....
Body found in trailer near Bob Hall Pier
The Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the call and Kleberg County sheriffs assisted with the investigation.
West Oso superintendent Garcia submits resignation letter Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia voluntarily submitted a letter of resignation to the West Oso ISD board of trustees. "There will be a specially called board meeting to discuss his voluntary resignation and appointment of an interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
A Royal Tradition: One family's love for NCJLS has been passed down for generations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is an exciting time for many families in the coastal bend. One of the big traditions in the show - is the Queen's Contest. Something one area family has made a 30-year tradition. 3NEWS met with two generations of...
Corpus Christi State of Tourism event opens the door for travel strategies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keynote speakers joined Monday's Corpus Christi Annual State of Tourism event to discuss hotel markets and short-term rental data across the country. As the city grows, so does its potential for tourists to make an impact in the community. Local tourism officials said they're implementing...
McArdle Road, Staples Street water line fixed; road rebuild will take longer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The damaged water pipeline at the Staples Street and McArdle Road intersection is fixed, but road reconstruction will continue into next week, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. Corpus Christi Water COO Michael Murphy said the water-line damage was caused by a contractor...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rossiter and Ocean Drive
According to Lt. Colby Burris with the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to an accident on Rossiter and Ocean Drive at about 7:30.
WANTED: Corpus Christi woman and her special needs child are missing
Rebecca Buskirk, aged 37, is wanted by U.S. Marshals for interfering with child custody after disappearing with her son Edwin on Dec. 16.
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Corpus Christi police have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal incident involving a vehicle and an individual. On Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Giants Drive, where they discovered a man lying in the street with serious injuries.
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
Dogs will steal the spotlight at Nueces County Junior Livestock Show this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend are showing off their hard work as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is in full swing! The 2023 schedule of events can be found here. The shows are available to watch online this year. Click here for the...
Water storage tanks coming to Navigation Boulevard
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $280,000 contract for the design and construction of of two $10M gallon ground storage tanks and a portable water pumping station on Navigation Boulevard. A reason being that during the freeze over Christmas weekend, water utilities had several people...
Comments / 1