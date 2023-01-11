ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 60th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen's Contest kicked off earlier Saturday evening. 18 contestants were all vying for the coveted title of 2023 Queen of the Livestock Show. The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process....
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Water storage tanks coming to Navigation Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $280,000 contract for the design and construction of of two $10M gallon ground storage tanks and a portable water pumping station on Navigation Boulevard. A reason being that during the freeze over Christmas weekend, water utilities had several people...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
