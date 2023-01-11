ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

tourcounsel.com

Westfield Mission Valley | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

Very close to Fashion Valley Mall is another shopping center in San Diego, Westfield Mission Valley, which stands out for its department stores with outlet prices such as Saks, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as Macy's Home. Thanks to this, it is a very good option for shopping in San Diego at good prices. In Westfield Mission Valley you can also find movie theaters and Target and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as fashion brands Old Navy, Express and Victoria's Secret. If you are a fan of golf, you should make a stop at the Golf Galaxy store with all the products to practice this sport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The battle against invasive plants in California

SAN DIEGO — Giving up his time to hunt invasive plants doesn’t feel like work to Glenn Perelson. He’s a volunteer for the San Diego River Park Foundation, working to remove the harmful plants around the El Capitan Reservoir in San Diego County. “Don’t look at me,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA

Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Why are the lottery jackpots so much bigger now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you noticed that the lottery jackpots have been bigger than every before?. Nearly every jackpot is near, if not over, $1 Billion!. Data expert Justin Hart has also noticed this phenomenon, and joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the companies have added numbers to decrease your chance of winning, but increase the amount of people buying tickets, because they see that Billion dollar number.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG infighting on the horizon, possible Mileage Tax comeback

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system. As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cruiseindustrynews.com

Two Cruise Ships Plug In To San Diego’s Shore Power

The Port of San Diego announced that on Friday, for the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder and the Insignia...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

