4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego CitiesAlexCapSan Diego, CA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
KPBS
Rising egg prices are having an impact in places you might not expect
The rising cost of eggs is affecting more than just grocery stores. Childcare businesses and organizations who help people get nutritious food are also feeling the impact of this egg-flation. Sarah Song is a family childcare provider in National City, and her husband cooks nutritious, homemade meals for about 10...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Mission Valley | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
Very close to Fashion Valley Mall is another shopping center in San Diego, Westfield Mission Valley, which stands out for its department stores with outlet prices such as Saks, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, as well as Macy's Home. Thanks to this, it is a very good option for shopping in San Diego at good prices. In Westfield Mission Valley you can also find movie theaters and Target and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as fashion brands Old Navy, Express and Victoria's Secret. If you are a fan of golf, you should make a stop at the Golf Galaxy store with all the products to practice this sport.
spectrumnews1.com
The battle against invasive plants in California
SAN DIEGO — Giving up his time to hunt invasive plants doesn’t feel like work to Glenn Perelson. He’s a volunteer for the San Diego River Park Foundation, working to remove the harmful plants around the El Capitan Reservoir in San Diego County. “Don’t look at me,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Carlsbad, CA
Situated 140 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles, Carlsbad is a coastal city within the Northern County region of San Diego County, California. This city's fame is anchored on its world-class oceanfront beaches and kid-appropriate parks. It also excels in fine dining, sporting events, and aquatic-based attractions. Arguably, this city's...
kusi.com
Why are the lottery jackpots so much bigger now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you noticed that the lottery jackpots have been bigger than every before?. Nearly every jackpot is near, if not over, $1 Billion!. Data expert Justin Hart has also noticed this phenomenon, and joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the companies have added numbers to decrease your chance of winning, but increase the amount of people buying tickets, because they see that Billion dollar number.
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
San Diego County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations; Now 388 Cases
The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by 10 to 388, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 44 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day’s total. There were 221 available ICU beds Saturday, the same number as Friday.
Local geologist explains impact of high surf on beaches
The storms across San Diego County have left beach communities flooded, damaged and watching the forecast for the next swells on the way.
kusi.com
SANDAG infighting on the horizon, possible Mileage Tax comeback
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system. As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista...
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis
In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
escondidograpevine.com
Paw Paw, Maw Maw, getting stoned, going to emergency rooms at record levels, UCSD research doctors say
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Two Cruise Ships Plug In To San Diego’s Shore Power
The Port of San Diego announced that on Friday, for the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder and the Insignia...
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
‘No one is using’ California border pedestrian crossing after reopening, customs officer says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not providing official numbers, but one customs officer who wanted to remain anonymous told border report "no one is using Ped West in spite of all the calls to reopen it."
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
