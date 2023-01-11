Central Texas Homeless Coalition seeking volunteers for 'point in time' count

The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to assist in a multi-county effort to assess the size of the homeless population.

The "point in time" count will take place on Jan. 26 and is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., though volunteers are not required to assist all day.

The coalition, which counts in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties, is in need of roughly 50 more volunteers as of Tuesday evening.

Coalition president Bobby Ehrig explained the count has an impact on the federal funding received locally to assist those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

"We want to provide the most updated data of the snapshot of our homelessness so that our federal elected officials can make decisions on funding, housing vouchers and those types of things," Ehrig said.

Volunteers do not need to meet any particular experience, and will undergo brief training before the count date.

Counties across Texas and the country will be participating in an effort to provide an updated snapshot to local leadership and HUD.

To volunteer or learn more, you can call Ehrig at (254) 856-3752.