ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas County, TX

Central Texas Homeless Coalition seeking volunteers for 'point in time' count

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX2DG_0kAPKLaz00

The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to assist in a multi-county effort to assess the size of the homeless population.

The "point in time" count will take place on Jan. 26 and is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., though volunteers are not required to assist all day.

The coalition, which counts in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties, is in need of roughly 50 more volunteers as of Tuesday evening.

Coalition president Bobby Ehrig explained the count has an impact on the federal funding received locally to assist those experiencing homelessness and poverty.

"We want to provide the most updated data of the snapshot of our homelessness so that our federal elected officials can make decisions on funding, housing vouchers and those types of things," Ehrig said.

Volunteers do not need to meet any particular experience, and will undergo brief training before the count date.

Counties across Texas and the country will be participating in an effort to provide an updated snapshot to local leadership and HUD.

To volunteer or learn more, you can call Ehrig at (254) 856-3752.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen convenience store spreading the word after being robbed by scam call

KILLEEN, Texas — Andrew Butler was working his normal overnight shift at Mickey’s 14 in Killeen when he answered a call just before 2 a.m. A scam call he thought was real. ”He knew that manager's name and everything about the manager,” said Butler. “He instructed me and basically told me step to scam the store.”
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication

WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
WACO, TX
kwbu.org

Dr. Jackson Griggs - CEO of Waco Family Medicine

The 2023 season of the Central Texas Leadership Series begins with a look at how Waco Family Medicine is making healthcare affordable for Central Texans, bringing high-quality healthcare to all. Jim Haller leads the conversation with Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine.
WACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
KCEN

Waste Connections trash truck catches fire in Belton

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Fire Department responded to a report of a Waste Connections trash truck on fire in the 400 block of East 2nd Avenue around noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to firefighters, flames could be seen coming from the portion of the truck where the...
BELTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy