todaynftnews.com
Meme Tokens Solana-based meme tokens down 69% from peak
Solana-based meme tokens have plummeted in price since peaking in December 2018. The token price is up 69% from its peak. The Solana community is still in a state of BONK fever Inspired by dog themed meme BONK fever is still raging in the Solana community. Meme tokens are all...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
SEC reportedly probes due diligence of FTX investors, as role of VC firms and funds prior to crypto exchange's collapse comes under scrutiny
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the due diligence of FTX investors, according to Reuters. The probe doesn't indicate wrongdoing, and the report did not specify which firms were in question. The issue for regulators is whether venture capital firms and investment funds were acting responsibly on behalf of...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Ethereum posts 9 week high to lead the top 10 cryptos
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $27.32 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $885.04 billion — up 3.2% from $857.72 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4.4% to $350.53 billion from $335.83 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 4.7% to $171.06 billion from $163.4 billion over the reporting period.
coinjournal.net
Crypto Outlook 2030: Why You Should Invest in Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Metacade (MCADE)
The crypto market is constantly evolving, making it tricky to know which coins are worth investing in for the long term. In this article, you’ll discover three crypto tokens with plenty of promise and a strong potential for future growth. They are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and an up-and-comer known as Metacade (MCADE).
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Will Zilliqa (ZIL) Continue its Upside Momentum? WEF23 in Davos on 18 to 19 Jan
Zilliqa taking U turn to the moon has left several investors hopeful about ZIL. Bullish cues in trading pattern also triggers an apprehension of whether the wild move up of Zilliqa is fake or real and on whether it is sustainable. The expectation is that if the bullish move is real it will continue for a few weeks from now. Whether ZIL will continue its upside momentum is something we will come to know in a few weeks from now.
dailycoin.com
Which Coin Will Stand the Test of Time: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Solana (SOL) or Tera Classic (LUNC)?
Several significant changes have rocked the cryptocurrency industry over the past year. the appreciation of cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms. Some of them reached new heights (and depths) of success. However, the excitement is usually short-lived because most crypto coins sink once users learn they are all hype and only offer limited utilities. Regardless, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new protocol in the crypto space, is still attracting a lot of big investors.
coinbureau.com
Top 10 Crypto Investments for 2023!
Well, folks, it’s 2023 and we have all made it through the brutal nightmare that was 2022 alive. Time to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off, and look to the future. In this article, we are going to look at some top 10 crypto picks for 2023, and which projects people are keeping an eye on for cryptocurrency investing this year.
cryptocurrencywire.com
World Economic Forum Sees Blockchain, Crypto as Vital in Global Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published an article outlining the crypto industry’s prospects. According to the report, the technology underlying crypto and other digital assets will continue to be an important player in the contemporary economy. The WEF specifically emphasized the multiple uses of blockchain and cryptography, stating that their prominence in the finance industry is already evident.
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
Paxos Rescued $20 Million In Digital Gold From FTX Hack
FTX was hacked for hundreds of millions in cryptocurrencies a few hours after filing for bankruptcy. Paxos quickly froze 11,184 Paxos Gold (PAXG) tokens stolen from the crypto exchange following a request from U.S. Federal authorities. The on-chain trust firm recovered roughly $20 million after tracking the assets to four...
Gizmodo
Binance Admits Its Stablecoin Wasn't Very Stable, but It's Super Stable Now
After the dreadful crypto winter of 2022, this current year may prove just as cold for the waning crypto industry. More investigations into the most-popular crypto exchange Binance’s financial backbone reveal there are some concerning potholes that the exchange is struggling to fill. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the...
Benzinga
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Greenidge Generation (GREE) Is Exploding 50% Higher
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc GREE shares are trading higher by some 55% to $1.02 Thursday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Greenidge Generation, are trading higher amid overall market strength following December's CPI report, which showed signs of cooling inflation. Greenidge Generation is also trading...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The satellite launch service company fell 13.99% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure. — Shares...
