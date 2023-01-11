Zilliqa taking U turn to the moon has left several investors hopeful about ZIL. Bullish cues in trading pattern also triggers an apprehension of whether the wild move up of Zilliqa is fake or real and on whether it is sustainable. The expectation is that if the bullish move is real it will continue for a few weeks from now. Whether ZIL will continue its upside momentum is something we will come to know in a few weeks from now.

2 DAYS AGO