California State

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Black Bear Diner plans big tech upgrades for 2023

CALIFORNIA STATE
Dutch Bros has a solution to its long lines, but not the one investors want

The Kebab Shop takes a secret menu item into the limelight and onto the permanent menu. The San Diego Wrap fuses the fast casual’s California and semi-Mediterranean roots into an original mashup. Wonder replaces restaurants on wheels with a better idea. Tech Check: Marc Lore's delivery startup is ditching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
BBC

Winklevoss firm charged in US over crypto sales

Cryptocurrency firms Gemini and Genesis have been charged by US regulators with illegally selling crypto assets to hundreds of thousands of investors. The companies are accused of breaking the law by offering and selling the products through their joint programme, Gemini Earn, which launched in 2021. The Securities and Exchange...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks wants corporate staff to return to the office

Starbucks on Wednesday told its corporate employees they need to come into the office three days a week starting Jan. 30, a policy change designed to show more solidarity with in-store workers who do not have that privilege. Interim CEO Howard Schultz shared the policy change in a letter on...
Deadline

Investment Bank Moelis & Co. Names Marcus Lollie A Managing Director In Its Media Group

Investment bank Moelis & Company has appointed Marcus Lollie as a managing director in its media group. He will be based in Los Angeles. Lollie joins the company from the Canon Media Group, an investment firm where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a co-founder and managing partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Lollie graduated from Stanford, where he majored in economics and played on the men’s basketball team. “We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group,” Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-founder and...
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wonder replaces restaurants on wheels with a better idea

CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinDesk

Market Maker Group One Discloses 13.5% Stake in MicroStrategy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chicago-based Group One Trading disclosed ina Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday the ownership of nearly 1.3 million shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR), which amounts to 13.5% of the company, or a dollar value of about $237 million at MSTR's current price of $188 a share.
AUSTIN, TX

