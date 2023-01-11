Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history
The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50.
Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds.
Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 (Final Four).
Cyclones travel to Kansas Saturday for a Big 12 showdown.
Video from John Sears. Photos from AP.
