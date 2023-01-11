ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Crane man dies in wreck

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

A 27-year-old Crane man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday less than two miles east of Odessa..

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Perry Whitley Edwards was traveling east on Interstate Highway 20 in a Toyota Corolla when he failed to control his speed and rear-ended a Mack Granite truck being driven by a 37-year-old man from Midland.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 6:40 p.m. The other driver was uninjured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce says numerous delays have significantly slowed the plant's progression. City Council gives green light for new traffic light at Magellan & Mockingbird. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was killed trying to cross the intersection of Magellan in Mockingbird in...
ODESSA, TX
US105

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for suspect in Boot Barn theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to ECSO, on January 4, deputies were dispatched to Boot Barn on NW Loop 338 where employees told them that an unknown man entered the store and picked up three pairs […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Bomb threat hoax at Ector Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday Ector Middle School was the victim of a hoax bomb threat on social media. ECISD police and K-9 units responded, cleared the school and determined the post untrue.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of hitting granddaughter in face with metal chair

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 24-year-old granddaughter amid an argument. Alicia Sanchez, 66, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on January 9, deputies were called to the 800 block of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft.  According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local motel. Luis Ortiz, 39, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an Odessa Police Office report, on January 8, officers were called to the Travel Lodge on E Highway […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here

Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
325
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy