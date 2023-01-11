Crane man dies in wreck

A 27-year-old Crane man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday less than two miles east of Odessa..

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Perry Whitley Edwards was traveling east on Interstate Highway 20 in a Toyota Corolla when he failed to control his speed and rear-ended a Mack Granite truck being driven by a 37-year-old man from Midland.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 6:40 p.m. The other driver was uninjured.