Read full article on original website
Margaret Velazquez
3d ago
I think this is a good thing as I'm a Child Survivor I've been out now over 24 years and I've been cleaning sober now over 17 years the one thing I would like to add to this it's not just a major highways we need to be aware of a lot of traffic or like small towns because there's not a lot of police presence I hope that Anyone who reads this will take that into consideration also
Reply
4
Related
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers needed to act during Michigan State Police training exercises
DIMONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police needs people to act during training scenarios. Volunteers will be used to help train recruits. They will participate in fake traffic stops, arrests, civil disputes, retail fraud, larceny, and domestic violence scenarios. The recruit training exercises will be held at the MSP’s...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Michigan State Police seek info on two fugitives
The Michigan State Police Fifth District is seeking public input to assist with locating two wanted fugitives.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
UPMATTERS
MSP looking for actors to train with trooper recruits
MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Do you want to be an actor, but you’re a little camera shy? Have you thought about signing up for The Michigan State Police (MSP) Civilian Actor Program (CAP)?. Citizen volunteers are wanted to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison
Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
abc57.com
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services invites the public input from older adults for the new state plan
LANSING, Mich. --The public is invited by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, to the community discussions online and throughout the state discussing the needs for older adults. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services seeks input in regard to the...
WILX-TV
MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents. The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
WNEM
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Twp.
According to police, the make-up franchise has been the target of thieves for quite some time. On Thursday, their Green Oak Township was hit by thieves.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
Doula services for expecting mothers now covered in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Friday and said Michigan is one of the first states to expand the resource to medicaid recipients.
WLUC
Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month — a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Comments / 2