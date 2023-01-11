Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
Lucky Duck Foundation’s Dan Shea: The criminal homeless need to be taken off the street
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation held a press conference Wednesday to announce its priorities for 2023 and to explain what it believes can and should be implemented by City and County elected officials to address the homelessness crisis throughout San Diego County. Executive Director of The...
kusi.com
Woman finds unwanted passengers inside her trunk while driving into the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego police.
kusi.com
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
kusi.com
SANDAG infighting on the horizon, possible Mileage Tax comeback
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system. As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista...
kusi.com
Save Starlight receives city support to repair iconic Starlight Bowl Theatre in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego officials recently received $500,000 in federal cash that could be the needing seed fund for a multi-million dollar renovation of the once-iconic Balboa Park Starlight Bowl open air theatre. The theater is in deep disarray, with a decaying stage and plant life growing...
kusi.com
Nora Vargas elected new Chair of SANDAG, supports Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
kusi.com
Maya Millete’s sister takes the stand, gives damaging testimony during preliminary hearing
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified Thursday. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before...
kusi.com
Girls Water Polo: Clairemont 8, La Jolla 7
A wild game between Clairemont and La Jolla in girls water polo. This one was back and forth, and in the final few minutes, La Jolla scored 2 goals to tie things up at 7 and force overtime. In overtime, Clairemont’s Kylie Sagastume scored an impressive goal and that would...
Comments / 0