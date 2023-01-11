ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas uses weighted vote to overrule majority

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG infighting on the horizon, possible Mileage Tax comeback

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 13, the SANDAG board will welcome in a new executive board. Many feel that the voices of certain constituencies are failing to be heard due to a recently implemented weighted voting system. As it stands, the cities San Diego and Chula Vista...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Nora Vargas elected new Chair of SANDAG, supports Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas has been elected Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Girls Water Polo: Clairemont 8, La Jolla 7

A wild game between Clairemont and La Jolla in girls water polo. This one was back and forth, and in the final few minutes, La Jolla scored 2 goals to tie things up at 7 and force overtime. In overtime, Clairemont’s Kylie Sagastume scored an impressive goal and that would...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy