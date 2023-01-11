ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

WISN

Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers

MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old man shot near 41st and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 around 1:03 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects....
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Break-Up Blamed For Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Racine Girl

We are getting a clearer picture of what led up to a shooting that left a 14-year-old Racine girl in the hospital. Police in Racine say the girl’s 14-year-old boyfriend shot her in the head several times after she tried to break up with him. It happened Sunday morning.
RACINE, WI
b93radio.com

Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail

A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Police Arrest Man After Battery Call; Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 32 year old Kenosha man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police early yesterday. Police responded to the 54-hundred block of 60th Street just after midnight for reports of a battery. Isaiah Varnell is said to have fled from the residence before he crashed on...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Missing person alert, Cudahy, WI

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy police need the public's help in finding a missing Cudahy/Milwaukee woman named Lisa Delia Hurt. Lisa is 59 years old, African American, stands five feet, nine inches and weighs 89 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Death by antifreeze

KENOSHA, Wis. - 15 years ago, Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and suffocating her. Now, Jensen is getting another chance to prove he's innocent. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the retrial. Bill walks us through the case and why Mark Jensen is on trial for his wife's death a quarter-century ago. Plus, you'll learn about the key evidence jurors won't see as they decide if Julie Jensen's death was murder or suicide.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Police pursuit of reckless vehicle leads to 3 arrests in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An evening pursuit of a vehicle for reckless driving led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a firearm and suspected narcotics. The Milwaukee Police Department began their pursuit of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:21 p.m. It began at N. 49th and W. Chambers, ending when the fleeing vehicle struck a curb at S. 5th and W. Holt Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI

