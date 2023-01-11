KENOSHA, Wis. - 15 years ago, Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and suffocating her. Now, Jensen is getting another chance to prove he's innocent. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about the retrial. Bill walks us through the case and why Mark Jensen is on trial for his wife's death a quarter-century ago. Plus, you'll learn about the key evidence jurors won't see as they decide if Julie Jensen's death was murder or suicide.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO