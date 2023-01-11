ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

NBC San Diego

Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Accused of Hurling Dog Over Fence in Riverside County Arrested

A man accused of tossing a dog over a barbed wire fence and abandoning it in Riverside County has been arrested. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly throwing the 8-year-old pit bull mix and leaving it to fend for itself at a Winchester cell tower in December of last year, the Riverside County Animal Services Department said.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Men Dead After Encounters With Police, Prompting LAPD Investigations

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it has launched investigations into the deaths of three men after encounters with their officers. In two of the cases, the officers shot and killed the civilians. The LAPD said its officers fatally shot 45-year-old Takar Smith on Jan. 2 and 35-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Stores in San Diego County

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond says it will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including two in San Diego County and three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
CALIFORNIA STATE

