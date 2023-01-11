ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5auR_0kAPJtCY00

Heavy rain and strong winds rip through Northern California 02:33

MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight  People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale.

"It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair.

The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings.

"I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that," Brittney James said.

Others woke up not realizing what had happened, but were shocked, nonetheless.

"I was like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" BJ Davis said. "I was asleep at that time."

The agency said it did not receive any reports of tornadic activity or straight-line wind damage.

Cells moved throughout the day over Hwy. 99 with sporadic bursts of heavy rain where drivers saw signs encouraging people not to travel. While water levels at Tuolumne River are down, the Central Valley Incident Management Team is keeping a watchful eye on Dry Creek.

An evacuation warning remains for people living in flood-prone areas. As ominous skies move over the area, many are just understanding they may not be ready for this type of weather.

"It's kind of crazy," Samantha Magana said. "You don't even know if it's going to rain. We're not like prepared for tornadoes and stuff."

The National Weather Service has not received any reports of damage related to a possible tornado.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

More stormy weather to come

Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms

NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
NEWMAN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

NWS says EF-1 tornado touched down in Calaveras County amid severe storms

MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight Tuesday.People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County storm recovery underway, homeowners focused on next storm

POINT PLEASANT/WILTON -- Roads that were flooded in Sacramento County since an atmospheric river moved through the weekend of New Year's, and beyond, have receded in most areas nearly two weeks later. Homeowners who experienced storm damage on their homes and properties have started the process of cleanup, and in some cases, rebuilding. More rain is set to drop on the Sacramento region into the weekend, and many in Sacramento County aren't ready to drop their guards just yet. Preparation has been a constant on their minds, one homeowner told CBS13 Friday, and whatever comes next, "we'll be ready." In Wilton, where residents...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel

Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newsom: Californians need to stay alert as more storms pound the state

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and other government officials pleaded with California residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage as more stormy weather was expected to drench the state over the weekend and into next week.The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County and, to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Saturday to take stock of storm problems."The reality is that this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers —- we're not done,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy