Golden Globes viewers confused by Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis impression’ during acceptance speech

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

Golden Globes viewers were left bemused by Austin Butler ’s accent during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Butler was presented with the award during the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night (10 January), winning for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis .

Also nominated in the category were Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ), Hugh Jackman ( The Son ), Bill Nighy ( Living ), and Jeremy Pope,( The Inspection ).

While accepting the award, however, viewers claimed that Butler appeared to be adopting Presley’s accent and vocal tone.

“I just wanna know what #AustinButler real voice sounds like cause I still hear #Elvis,” one Twitter user wrote.

“There are not enough words in the english language to convince me that this is what Austin Butler’s real voice sounds like,” joked another.

“I wonder if Austin Butler does the Elvis voice when he has to go in for his checkups at the doctor,” someone else quipped.

It’s not the first time Butler’s voice post- Elvis has been the subject of online jesting.

Butler himself joked about the transformation during an appearance on Saturday Night Live last year.

“There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” the actor said. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”

He then shared a clip of himself filmed around a decade ago. While the real clip does prove his voice was higher than it currently sounds, the SNL video was edited to make Butler’s pitch even more wildly different.

For a full list of this year’s Golden Globe winners, updated live as they’re announced, click here .

The Independent is also live-blogging the Golden Globes ceremony and its aftermath here.

