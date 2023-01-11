Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
GDOT awards 2 projects in SWGA construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently awarded two construction contracts include Berrien, Tift and Lowndes Counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on November 18, 2022 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to Irwin county line. The project was awarded to The East Coast Asphalt, Inc..
Kemp to push Ga. lawmakers to OK income & property tax breaks, bar local zoning standards
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled plans Wednesday to provide Georgians a $1.6 billion tax refund, relax local housing rules to attract first-time home buyers and pull money from reserves to restore funding lost during a 2022 suspension of state gas taxes. The Republican governor outlined his legislative priorities before more than...
