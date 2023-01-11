The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently awarded two construction contracts include Berrien, Tift and Lowndes Counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on November 18, 2022 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to Irwin county line. The project was awarded to The East Coast Asphalt, Inc..

