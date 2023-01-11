Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy
(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say, there’s hope this goodwill from Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro could endure. Mike Straub, spokesman for House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, pointed...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania preview: State House gridlock
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democrats, who are still hopeful that Joanna McClinton can become the first woman speaker of the hose in Pennsylvania’s history, are celebrating the Pennsylvania court ruling that will allow special elections to take place in February 2023. This Week in Pennsylvania will cover the...
WGAL
Setup underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will swear in its 48th governor on Tuesday. Setup for Josh Shapiro's inauguration is already underway at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. Crews brought in risers for spectators. They also set up the stage and seating areas for dignitaries. Former Govs. Tom Corbett, Tom Ridge,...
Phillymag.com
Even in Victory, Pennsylvania House Democrats Are Finding Ways to Lose
The current drama in Harrisburg over the House Speaker is a case study in dysfunctional politics. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. If 2023 has taught us anything thus far, it’s this: Know how to count....
abc27.com
Governor Wolf’s official portrait unveiled
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official portrait of Governor Tom Wolf was unveiled as he prepares to leave office after two terms. The portrait will hang in the Governor’s Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. First elected in 2015, Wolf highlighted his time in office with achievements including...
Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial
Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
lebtown.com
Republican attorney Donna Long Brightbill runs for Lebanon County judge
Lebanon attorney Donna Long Brightbill, a Republican, is the first announced candidate for the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Samuel A. Kline. Voters will elect a new judge to a 10-year term in November 2023. Brightbill, 62, is a partner in...
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
abc27.com
Shapiro announces nominations for Pennsylvania public safety leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced five nominations for public safety leaders in Pennsylvania, including the first woman ever to be appointed as Secretary of Corrections. On Friday, Shapiro announced the nominations of Laurel Harry to be Secretary of Corrections, Randy Padfield to be the Director...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
abc27.com
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Older adults within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have a new representative as Jason P. Kavulich has been named the Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. According to a press release, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason P. Kavulich as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. Officals say Kavulich […]
lebtown.com
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate, and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
abc27.com
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
Comments / 0