Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.

