ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU blows out TCU for second Big 12 win

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47M86N_0kAPJUKV00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia has clawed back to even in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers earned their second league win on Tuesday after dominating TCU 77-45 at the WVU Coliseum. The home team pulled away behind a collaborative second half in which 11 Mountaineers contributed to the scoring load.

“I thought our young ladies did a really good job of making an adjustment and attacking first,” said WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Those are tight things that we’ve been continuing to learn and I thought that those lessons if we continue to develop in each situation and learn from games…we’re going to keep our understanding growing throughout the course of the season and that’s what’s important.”

The Horned Frog offense was slow to arrive at the contest. TCU missed its first 10 shots and scored four points in the first quarter, finishing the period with a field goal percentage of just eight.

TCU fought back in the second quarter, taking advantage of a lackluster period to close the gap to eight points at halftime.

“We got a little undisciplined,” Plitzuweit said. “We didn’t box out, that’s a discipline thing that we didn’t do a very good job of, and then we put ourselves in spots that we got called for fouls because we fouled them….And then, I thought we cleaned those things up.”

WVU took over in the second half as, again, the Horned Frogs got out to a timid start on offense. The Mountaineers blasted out of the locker room, shooting 64 percent and holding TCU to just seven. That sealed the game as the Horned Frogs found an offensive footing in the fourth quarter but couldn’t progress on their mounting deficit.

Madisen Smith, the team’s leading scorer who was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point in a pregame ceremony, led the game with 18 points and added eight assists. Savannah Samuel added 13 points to the winning effort, while JJ Quinerly chipped in another 11.

“We knew that in the past that we’ve had a let-down third quarter and we can’t do that the whole season,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be able to put our foot on the gas and play the whole game.”

WVU forward Tavy Diggs, who transferred from TCU in the offseason, added eight and played some crucial minutes as starter Kylee Blacksten found some early foul trouble.

TCU leading scorer Tomi Taiwo was held to just five points in the game on 2-of-11 shooting. Lucy Ibeh was the only Horned Frog in double figures with 13 points.

The Mountaineers next turn their attention to Baylor, who comes to the WVU Coliseum on Sunday. Tip-off between the 18th-ranked Lady Bears and the Mountaineers is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Huggins: “I don’t understand” Perez waiver denial

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday night was a disappointing one for West Virginia men’s basketball. Just over an hour before Bob Huggins’ squad fell in a heartbreaker to Baylor, it had learned that transfer guard Jose Perez will not appear for the Mountaineers this season. The NCAA’s decision...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season

Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU returns to action at Nittany Lion Challenge

The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field and running events. Live results […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Makes It 9 In A Row

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central won their ninth straight Thursday night 76-26 over Toronto. Lily Vogrin led the way with 24 points and Brooke Edge added 12. The Maroon Knights are now 9-1.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

St. Clair signs to play baseball at Salem

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Clair made it official today, signing to play college baseball at Salem University. Salem was the first school to get involved with St. Clair in the recruiting process and once he got to know the tigers’ program, it became a very easy decision. “The facilities there are amazing, […]
SALEM, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warning issued after arson in WVU building

MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy