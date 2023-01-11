Read full article on original website
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
thevalleyledger.com
Nursing Student Receives Hero Award
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) nursing student, Charissa Karcher, received the Everyday Hero Award from Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) this January for her work this past fall 2022. As a part of her program, Charissa is a part of the nursing float pool externship at LVHN. The award is presented to a student for their help on the nursing unit and who takes the most initiative in developing their skills and knowledge within nursing.
theodysseyonline.com
The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley
How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
Perkasie Native to Open a Brand New Fitness Center in Downtown Quakertown
A new gym is set to open in Bucks County very soon, and local residents are excited to begin their fitness journey as the year begins. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new gym for WFMZ-69. The Phittest is a new gym that is set to open at 306 W. Broad...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
Popular Smoothie and Juice Chain Opens Their Latest Location in Langhorne
The smoothie spot recently opened its doors, and local residents are excited about their new food spot. A township in Bucks County is now home to a new smoothie and juice bar, offering healthy food options to both locals and visitors. Middletown Township is celebrating the opening of a new...
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS January 13, 2023
This week’s BASD eNews contains information on upcoming events including the STS Substitute Job Fair and an invite to the NAACP 2023 Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Our highlighted student of the week is from SPRING GARDEN, staff member from the MILLER HEIGHTS, and our graduate is from the 1998 Class of FREEDOM High School. I hope you enjoy this edition of the BASD eNews.
thevalleyledger.com
COMMUNITY HEALING THROUGH THE ARTS
Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving will host storytelling performances. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— In partnership with Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving (WVE&T), the Banana Factory’s Banko Gallery will soon showcase an exhibition centering around the experiences of women veterans through the ritual of storytelling. In celebration of the exhibit the group will host an opening ceremony featuring storytelling, networking and community gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21 and a closing reception Saturday, March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Banana Factory. WVE&T artists will attend both Feb. 3 and March 3 First Friday events at the Banana Factory for artist talks. These events are free and open to the public.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
Bristol Electronics Manufacturer Secures Location Through Purchase of Local Business Complex
A Bucks County company has recently made their home in the area by finalizing the purchase of a well-known business building. Paul Schwedelson wrote about the transaction for the Philadelphia Business Journal. TESCO, an electronics manufacturer based in Bucks County, recently acquired a large portion of the Grundy Commons, a...
Bucks County Tech School Senior Wins First Place in Local Cooking Competition, Receives Scholarship as Prize
The local student won first place, along with a scholarship to her college of choice. A Bucks County student has received a college scholarship after she took him first place in a nearby cooking competition. Hannah Dillon, a senior at Bucks County Technical High School and a member of the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
