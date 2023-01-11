ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Nursing Student Receives Hero Award

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) nursing student, Charissa Karcher, received the Everyday Hero Award from Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) this January for her work this past fall 2022. As a part of her program, Charissa is a part of the nursing float pool externship at LVHN. The award is presented to a student for their help on the nursing unit and who takes the most initiative in developing their skills and knowledge within nursing.
BETHLEHEM, PA
The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley

The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley

How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem

Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
SOUTH BETHLEHEM, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS January 13, 2023

This week’s BASD eNews contains information on upcoming events including the STS Substitute Job Fair and an invite to the NAACP 2023 Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Our highlighted student of the week is from SPRING GARDEN, staff member from the MILLER HEIGHTS, and our graduate is from the 1998 Class of FREEDOM High School. I hope you enjoy this edition of the BASD eNews.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COMMUNITY HEALING THROUGH THE ARTS

Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving will host storytelling performances. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— In partnership with Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving (WVE&T), the Banana Factory’s Banko Gallery will soon showcase an exhibition centering around the experiences of women veterans through the ritual of storytelling. In celebration of the exhibit the group will host an opening ceremony featuring storytelling, networking and community gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 21 and a closing reception Saturday, March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Banana Factory. WVE&T artists will attend both Feb. 3 and March 3 First Friday events at the Banana Factory for artist talks. These events are free and open to the public.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning

A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

