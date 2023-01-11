M&Ms introduced its new spokescandies, the Red and Yellow M&Ms, back in 1960 and they've dominated the marketing since. The two represent the classic milk chocolate M&M and the peanut M&M. However, it wasn't until the late '90s that new characters began to appear with Blue in 1995, Green in 1997, and Orange in 1999 (via M&Ms). Out of the five spokescandies, only Green was described as female and her outfit was represented by white go-go boots — mainly because they couldn't figure out how to give her ankles while at the drawing board, per Insider. According to NBC News, Mars dropped the Mr. and Ms. tags in order to highlight the mascots' "personalities, rather than their gender" and aimed to represent a more diverse cross-section of society earlier in 2022.

6 DAYS AGO