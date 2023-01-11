Read full article on original website
Related
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we watched The Golden Globes attempt to make a comeback, learned how to look at art from a new perspective, and got spooked by a fictional high-tech doll who can kill. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you...
'Wait Wait' for Jan. 14, 2023: With Not My Job guest George Saunders
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest George Saunders and panelists Paula Poundstone, Peter Grosz and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0