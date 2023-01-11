Read full article on original website
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market
Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria. Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property...
24 of the most daring looks contestants wore to compete in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant
The contestants in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant made bold choices with their fashion, rocking thigh-high slits, sheer fabric, and cutouts.
BBC
St Leonards: Boy arrested on suspicion of murdering woman
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found. Police were called to a property in Hollington Old Lane in St Leonards, East Sussex, just after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday where a local woman in her 50s was found dead. The 17-year-old...
BBC
Jesus baptism site makeover aims to draw a million Christians in 2030
Today the River Jordan lacks its biblical proportions, but some 200,000 visitors still flock to the traditional spot for Christian baptisms in Jordan in a typical year. I watch as groups from the US and Europe take turns to dip cautiously in the narrow breadth of muddy water and photograph themselves along the reed-lined banks.
BBC
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
