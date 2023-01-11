A Blount County man will be sentenced in March after agreeing to plead guilty to one of the eight counts he faced for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Records show Gregory Lamar Nix pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. The plea agreement states he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised probation.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO