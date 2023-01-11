Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police said 33-year-old Josh Turney was shot Friday in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries Saturday morning. Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate the case. Stick with WAAY 31...
WAAY-TV
Suspects steal catalytic converter from woman's car in Madison County church parking lot
A Meridianville woman has become the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft. Two suspects were seen on camera committing the brazen act in broad daylight while she was inside her church. Kathy Barron was upset that this took place, and now, as she moves to replace her catalytic converter,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville store remains closed while another sets new goal after murders at event center
Two Huntsville local businesses are still recovering after a Jan. 7 mass shooting at a birthday party killed 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Three others were critically injured. The Vinyl Hub, a craft store, and Junkabillies, an antique store, are located right next to Legacy Events, where the shooting...
WAAY-TV
2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash
Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child
An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
HPD: Newson Road Shooting now a homicide investigation
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the victim of the shooting on Newson Road Friday night has passed away.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County is completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September of 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. Good and great are a couple of...
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
WAFF
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant paid respects to someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. One week ago, gunfire between two groups at a 21st birthday party killed 20-year-olds...
WAAY-TV
Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
WAAY-TV
Blount Co. man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot; sentencing set for March
A Blount County man will be sentenced in March after agreeing to plead guilty to one of the eight counts he faced for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Records show Gregory Lamar Nix pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. The plea agreement states he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised probation.
2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
WAAY-TV
Madison County man dies week after motorcycle, SUV crash
A Hazel Green man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a wreck a week ago. Coty S. Blackburn, 22, was on a 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle and crashed into an SUV about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 10, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
WAAY-TV
Combating gun violence among young Black men in North Alabama takes community effort, activists say
Recent shootings throughout North Alabama and even across the state have some social activists calling for change to help teach Black men about the dangers of gun violence. Social leaders want to make sure they spread gun violence awareness to help keep young Black men out of trouble and away from jail.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating late Friday afternoon shooting; 1 victim sent to hospital
One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the 3,900 block of Newson Road. The call in about 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Officers are at the scene investigating. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Comments / 0