Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police said 33-year-old Josh Turney was shot Friday in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries Saturday morning. Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate the case. Stick with WAAY 31...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 on bicycle hurt in Huntsville crash

Two people were hurt early Tuesday in a vehicle vs. bicycle incident. The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Both were riding the bicycle, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. Webster said the incident happened about 3 a.m. at Triana and Drake Avenue. We’ve reached out...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Blount Co. man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot; sentencing set for March

A Blount County man will be sentenced in March after agreeing to plead guilty to one of the eight counts he faced for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Records show Gregory Lamar Nix pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. The plea agreement states he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised probation.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County man dies week after motorcycle, SUV crash

A Hazel Green man died Tuesday from injuries he received in a wreck a week ago. Coty S. Blackburn, 22, was on a 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle and crashed into an SUV about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 10, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

