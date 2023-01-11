Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49
COLUMBUS — Wilmington struggled with pressure but managed to battle and stay within arm’s length of an athletically superior Columbus South team Sasturday, but it was the Bulldogs who took a 62-49 victory in the “Battle in the 614” hosted by Ohio Dominican University. Wilmington’s losing...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40
WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
wnewsj.com
BKC Men’s Final: Muskingum 69, Wilmington 63
NEW CONCORD — Muskingum jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and held on to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 69-63 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening. Wilmington made one more field goal (23-22) with both teams connecting on nine three-pointers....
wnewsj.com
Massie girls end drought against Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Purcell-Marian 52, East Clinton JV 24
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Purcell-Marian 52-24 Wednesday night. Coach Angie Collom said the game was played “in an electric atmosphere.”. East Clinton trailed 26-4 at halftime but outscored Purcell-Marian 16-9 in the fourth quarter. Among those 16 points was...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Blanchester 63, Felicity 54
BLANCHESTER — With a 63-54 win Friday over Felicity, Blanchester celebrated its winter Homecoming with its third victory of the season. The SBAAC National Division triumph puts BHS at 3-10, 2-5. Felicity drops to 3-9, 2-5. Prior to the game, Dylan Estep was crowned Homecoming king while Emma Falgner...
wnewsj.com
BHS bowling drops first match in a month
WILMINGTON — In their first matches since Dec. 13, the Blanchester bowling teams were defeated by Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “Both teams had a hard time being consistent,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They are working hard and having fun. Still work to be done.”
Fairfield boys basketball team wins 22nd consecutive GMC home game
The Fairfield High School boys basketball team defeated visiting Sycamore 64-54 Friday night. Fairfield senior guard Deshawne Crim scored a team-high 19 points to help lift Fairfield.
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
Chris Henry Jr. named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team
Former West Clermont High School wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team on Friday. He is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.
Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC
The Bearcats are blitzing the 513 area.
wnewsj.com
Cochran named to fall Dean’s List at Cedarville University
Trey Cochran, a Martinsville student majoring in management, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
wnewsj.com
WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
UC Football Secures Another Wide Receiver From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats are replenishing their receiver room.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Local Recruit Sets Visit; UC Offers Top-60 Edge Rusher
The Bearcats recruiting plan focused on sacking the quarterback this week.
wnewsj.com
Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible
The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants, which all serve delicious Japanese food (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you want a tasty bowl of ramen, you can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. Customers enjoy their tonkotsu ramen, which has a delicious and creamy broth made from pork bones and chicken bones. You can add a variety of toppings to your ramen such as chashu pork, grilled chicken, gyoza, spicy pork kimchi, shrimp tempura, and more. Patrons also enjoy the restaurant's curry, which is made with 11 different fruits and vegetables plus 10 different spices, and highly recommend getting the curry with pork cutlets.
Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
