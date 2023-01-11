ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks allow 6 goals on first 7 shots in loss

The Blackhawks were routed by the Seattle Kraken 8-5 at the United Center on Saturday. 1. What a wild first period. Petr Mrazek was pulled after allowing four goals on his first five shots, which forced the Blackhawks to make a goalie change. Alex Stalock then gave up a goal 37 seconds after entering in relief that made it 5-1, which forced head coach Luke Richardson to call a timeout. Well, 26 seconds after the timeout, the Blackhawks gave up their sixth goal on seven shots. I've never seen anything like that.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks reassign Reichel to AHL with Kane's return imminent

With Patrick Kane expected to return on Saturday from his lower-body injury, the Blackhawks have reassigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday afternoon. Reichel looked like a different player during his three-game stint with the Blackhawks, especially in the...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks beat Ave for third straight win

The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at the United Center on Thursday. 1. Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on injured reserve before the game retroactive to Jan. 3, but it was to open up a roster spot for MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist), who returned to the lineup. Alex Stalock did not dress either, so Jaxson Stauber was recalled and served as the backup. That's why the Blackhawks were at the 23-player max. It sounds like Kane is expecting to play on Saturday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Kane on Connor Bedard: 'He's going to be special'

Before training camp, some of the NHL's best players got together in Toronto to participate in the BioSteel Camp, which is an annual four-day event. Patrick Kane is usually a regular at those camps, and one of the players he got to see up close for the first time was Connor Bedard, who's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Right now, the Blackhawks have the best odds at landing Bedard because they are in the basement of the standings.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

