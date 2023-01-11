Before training camp, some of the NHL's best players got together in Toronto to participate in the BioSteel Camp, which is an annual four-day event. Patrick Kane is usually a regular at those camps, and one of the players he got to see up close for the first time was Connor Bedard, who's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Right now, the Blackhawks have the best odds at landing Bedard because they are in the basement of the standings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO