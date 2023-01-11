Read full article on original website
10 observations: Hawks allow 6 goals on first 7 shots in loss
The Blackhawks were routed by the Seattle Kraken 8-5 at the United Center on Saturday. 1. What a wild first period. Petr Mrazek was pulled after allowing four goals on his first five shots, which forced the Blackhawks to make a goalie change. Alex Stalock then gave up a goal 37 seconds after entering in relief that made it 5-1, which forced head coach Luke Richardson to call a timeout. Well, 26 seconds after the timeout, the Blackhawks gave up their sixth goal on seven shots. I've never seen anything like that.
Hawks coach Richardson after 8-5 loss: 'Nobody was ready to play'
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has been a calming presence behind the bench all season. But after Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken at the United Center, he was not happy. At all. The Blackhawks allowed six goals on their first seven shots and found themselves trailing 6-1 at...
Hawks reassign Reichel to AHL with Kane's return imminent
With Patrick Kane expected to return on Saturday from his lower-body injury, the Blackhawks have reassigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday afternoon. Reichel looked like a different player during his three-game stint with the Blackhawks, especially in the...
Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more. 0:00 - Kane on Lukas Reichel...
10 observations: Blackhawks beat Ave for third straight win
The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at the United Center on Thursday. 1. Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on injured reserve before the game retroactive to Jan. 3, but it was to open up a roster spot for MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist), who returned to the lineup. Alex Stalock did not dress either, so Jaxson Stauber was recalled and served as the backup. That's why the Blackhawks were at the 23-player max. It sounds like Kane is expecting to play on Saturday.
How Blackhawks have won 3 in a row without Patrick Kane
For the first time since the second week of the season, the Blackhawks have won more than two games in a row. They're on a nice little run right now. The confusing part: Patrick Kane hasn't played in any of the last three games because of a lower-body injury. Go figure, right?
Hawks' Kane on Connor Bedard: 'He's going to be special'
Before training camp, some of the NHL's best players got together in Toronto to participate in the BioSteel Camp, which is an annual four-day event. Patrick Kane is usually a regular at those camps, and one of the players he got to see up close for the first time was Connor Bedard, who's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Right now, the Blackhawks have the best odds at landing Bedard because they are in the basement of the standings.
Hawks GM Davidson explains decision to reassign Reichel
The Blackhawks sent Lukas Reichel back to Rockford on Friday, and let's just say a portion of the fanbase wasn't crazy about the move. He had an impressive three-game stint in the NHL and looked like a different player. Before Saturday's game against Seattle, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson explained the...
